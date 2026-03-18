Kuvings Expands to the Philippines, Led by Its Flagship Slow Juicer

Kuvings, a premium slow juicer brand, has officially launched its localized online store in the Philippines.

PHILIPPINES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a premium slow juicer brand, has officially launched its localized online store in the Philippines, marking another step in its expansion across Southeast Asia. The new platform provides Filipino consumers with direct access to Kuvings’ popular juicing solutions, along with localized services and support.Kuvings Philippines showcases a wide selection of Kuvings’ key products, including many of the brand’s most popular models. The lineup is led by the flagship AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer Equipped with a 3-liter Auto Hopper, the AUTO10S enables hands-free juicing with minimal preparation. Whole fruits and vegetables can be added directly for continuous cold-pressed juice extraction, helping preserve nutrients while delivering fresh, high-quality juice.“With the launch of our online store in the Philippines, we aim to provide a more convenient and tailored experience for local customers,” a Kuvings representative said.Looking ahead, Kuvings plans to strengthen its presence in the region through continued digital engagement and localized campaigns, reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative, wellness-focused kitchen solutions to a broader global audience.About KuvingsKuvings is a leading brand in premium slow juicers and kitchen appliances, committed to delivering high-quality, innovative products that promote health and wellness. Founded in 1978, Kuvings is recognized globally for its advanced and user-friendly solutions.For more information, visit www.kuvings.ph

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