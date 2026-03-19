Kornerz Leadership Proudly Announces Their Newly Released Historic Retention Rate

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Proud Social Media App Proves That People Want To Feel Comfortable and Socialize Positively

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kornerz ’s CEO Khalil Jezini used the phrase “Stampof Quality” when he learned that his social media outfit, Kornerz , received a whopping78 percent retention rate. This number means nearly eighty percent of all visitors whocome to Kornerz, end up staying in the app, getting involved in the many meeting roomsand then tell others what the app has to offer.According to Mr. Jezini, this strong retention rate is the “proof of the pudding”, an almostofficial stamp to say that Kornerz isn’t just “interesting” to navigate, but essential to theuser’s experience and what drives new people to Kornerz.“We used to be a sight whereby people used to either look around, try it for a while andmay not return for one reason or another,” said Mr. Jezini. “Now, the guidance andcreativity of the Kornerz team, we learned what works and what doesn’t, and we areperfecting the uniqueness of what makes Kornerz a social media destination.”Kornerz has now fulfilled their Product-to-Market Fit (PMF) where it has answered thecall from today’s social media world and it has demonstrated high-growth customerretention, mostly done by way of word-of-mouth adoption. Which all in all is interestingbecause Kornerz defines what real social media is, a pleasant education conversationalplatform, not a place of negativity and aggression. Another positive standout is theIntroductory Offer Conversion, these are users who went from a free-trial to a paidsubscription. This very positive number of 67 percent defines Kornerz’s strongestgrowth.“What’s also huge for Kornerz is the 67 percent trial-to-paid conversion, which today isunheard of,” continues Jezini. “This introductory offer-conversion rate tells us twothings, first, Kornerz’ onboarding is seamless and, second, the moment a user knockson Kornerz door, that door opens and they immediately start seeing the value to join. A67 percent trial-to-paid conversion rate doesn’t just happen out of the blue, it occursbecause the user sees that Kornerz solves real problems.”Jezini is also saying that he is comforted to know that Kornerz’ messaging is hitting themark in a big way. The app now has a plus-193 percent in Month-Over-Month (MoM)indication shows the conversion growth, where Kornerz refined the user’s journey andthe success is seen here as the company is converting nearly three times moreefficiently since early January.“MoM has also increased in conversion and we’ve proven that our messaging is hittingthe mark. We’ve refined the journey so well that the conversion has been both seamlessand also stronger than ever,” said Jezini.About KornerzKornerz is a Social Network, a space for thinkers, an exclusive safe haven for authenticinteractions, a paid-member only for those who value depth and quality. Conversationsand content are meticulously curated by Kornerstones. Every "Korner" is a purpose-driven community , a world for thinkers like you. Each Korner acts like a distinct areawithin the app’s vibrant digital gathering place, offering unique features, such as“Nooks”, on-demand video chats rooms and “Loops”, ongoing content and textconversations.

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