Kornerz Leadership Proudly Announces Their Newly Released Historic Retention Rate
Proud Social Media App Proves That People Want To Feel Comfortable and Socialize PositivelyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kornerz’s CEO Khalil Jezini used the phrase “Stamp
of Quality” when he learned that his social media outfit, Kornerz , received a whopping
78 percent retention rate. This number means nearly eighty percent of all visitors who
come to Kornerz, end up staying in the app, getting involved in the many meeting rooms
and then tell others what the app has to offer.
According to Mr. Jezini, this strong retention rate is the “proof of the pudding”, an almost
official stamp to say that Kornerz isn’t just “interesting” to navigate, but essential to the
user’s experience and what drives new people to Kornerz.
“We used to be a sight whereby people used to either look around, try it for a while and
may not return for one reason or another,” said Mr. Jezini. “Now, the guidance and
creativity of the Kornerz team, we learned what works and what doesn’t, and we are
perfecting the uniqueness of what makes Kornerz a social media destination.”
Kornerz has now fulfilled their Product-to-Market Fit (PMF) where it has answered the
call from today’s social media world and it has demonstrated high-growth customer
retention, mostly done by way of word-of-mouth adoption. Which all in all is interesting
because Kornerz defines what real social media is, a pleasant education conversational
platform, not a place of negativity and aggression. Another positive standout is the
Introductory Offer Conversion, these are users who went from a free-trial to a paid
subscription. This very positive number of 67 percent defines Kornerz’s strongest
growth.
“What’s also huge for Kornerz is the 67 percent trial-to-paid conversion, which today is
unheard of,” continues Jezini. “This introductory offer-conversion rate tells us two
things, first, Kornerz’ onboarding is seamless and, second, the moment a user knocks
on Kornerz door, that door opens and they immediately start seeing the value to join. A
67 percent trial-to-paid conversion rate doesn’t just happen out of the blue, it occurs
because the user sees that Kornerz solves real problems.”
Jezini is also saying that he is comforted to know that Kornerz’ messaging is hitting the
mark in a big way. The app now has a plus-193 percent in Month-Over-Month (MoM)
indication shows the conversion growth, where Kornerz refined the user’s journey and
the success is seen here as the company is converting nearly three times more
efficiently since early January.
“MoM has also increased in conversion and we’ve proven that our messaging is hitting
the mark. We’ve refined the journey so well that the conversion has been both seamless
and also stronger than ever,” said Jezini.
About Kornerz
Kornerz is a Social Network, a space for thinkers, an exclusive safe haven for authentic
interactions, a paid-member only for those who value depth and quality. Conversations
and content are meticulously curated by Kornerstones. Every "Korner" is a purpose-
driven community, a world for thinkers like you. Each Korner acts like a distinct area
within the app’s vibrant digital gathering place, offering unique features, such as
“Nooks”, on-demand video chats rooms and “Loops”, ongoing content and text
conversations.
Jeff Jacomowitz
Kornerz
+1 845-269-2893
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