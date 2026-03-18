Resolution to commence major 45-hole drilling at Golden Gate to define scale of Gold System Targeting Maiden Resource

RLMLF (NASDAQ:Resolution Minerals)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd. (NASDAQ: RLMLF) has announced a major Phase 2 drilling program at its wholly owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, aimed at defining the scale of gold mineralization at the Golden Gate system.The fully permitted program will comprise up to 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) of diamond drilling across up to 45 holes, representing a significant expansion on the Company’s successful 2025 campaign.The program is designed to test both strike and depth extensions of mineralization across Golden Gate North and South, and to support advancement toward an initial Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q1 2027, subject to successful results.Phase 1 drilling completed in 2025 intersected gold mineralization in all 14 holes, with results including:• 830 ft @ 0.044 oz/ton gold (253m @ 1.5 g/t)• 648 ft @ 0.037 oz/ton gold (197.5m @ 1.26 g/t)• 870 ft @ 0.018 oz/ton gold (265.2m @ 0.6 g/t)• 790 ft @ 0.019 oz/ton gold (240.8m @ 0.64 g/t)All holes remain open at depth, highlighting the potential scale of the system.Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations, commented:“Following our strong 2025 drill campaign, it is clear that Golden Gate hosts a large, continuous gold mineralized system, with all holes intersecting mineralization and remaining open at depth.“The upcoming drill program is designed to define the size and geometry of this system and advance Golden Gate toward an initial Mineral Resource Estimate.“Importantly, mineralization remains open in multiple directions, and we are only beginning to understand the full scale of the Golden Gate system.”The Phase 2 program will utilize two MP1500 core diamond drill rigs, with drilling scheduled to commence in early May 2026 and continue through mid-August.In addition to gold, the program will target associated tungsten mineralization, supporting the project’s multi-commodity potential and strategic importance amid tightening supply of both antimony and tungsten.Drilling will focus on expanding mineralization at both Golden Gate North and South. At Golden Gate North, step-out and infill drilling will target extensions of previously intersected broad gold zones, including 621 ft @ 0.042 oz/ton gold from surface (189.2m @ 1.30 g/t), which remains open at depth.At Golden Gate South, drilling will follow up on a recent discovery where near-surface mineralization returned 325 ft @ 0.011 oz/ton gold from surface to end of hole (99.1m @ 0.38 g/t), expanding the system eastward and remaining open at depth.The Company is also targeting a large coincident gold and tungsten soil anomaly west of recent drilling, representing a priority area for further testing.Geological interpretation indicates that mineralization is controlled by northeast-southwest fault structures within an intrusive-related gold system, with similarities to the nearby Stibnite Gold Project.Resolution expects the 2026 drilling program to deliver a steady flow of results, supporting ongoing geological interpretation and step-out drilling as the Company works to define the overall scale and continuity of the Golden Gate system.The broader 2026 field program will include step-out drilling along strike, deeper drilling to test extensions at depth, and continued geological logging, sampling, and metallurgical test work.The Horse Heaven Project is located in Idaho, adjacent to the Stibnite Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the United States.

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