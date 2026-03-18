KC-135 Refueling Tanker Military Veteran & Author Captain Mama at Women in Aviation meetup in Grapevine, TX This Week

Graciela Tiscareno-Sato at WAI 2026 Authors Connect with 3 girls & 3 Captain Mama books

Air Force Aerial Refueling Veteran & Award-Winning Children's Aviation Book Series Author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato will Present at Local Schools next week

I’m drawing on my career flying Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling tankers to propel my ongoing mission to represent Latinas, mothers, & bilingual voices in military aviation literature & airshows.” — Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (aka Captain Mama)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, highly-decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, award-winning bilingual author and keynote speaker, and founder of indie publishing firm Gracefully Global Group, will be featured at the Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference at the Gaylord Resort in Grapevine. The conference runs Wednesday evening through Saturday, culminating with Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, March 21 at which WAI members will inspire the next generation of aviators.Tiscareño-Sato will be signing her innovative, bilingual Captain Mama books at the Authors Connect WAI conference store on Friday, March 20 from 10:00–11:30 a.m. Central Time; she’ll serve conference attendees at a mentoring event on Thursday and enjoy the annual flight suit social with her Women Military Aviator sisters on Saturday afternoon.Tiscareño-Sato joins a stellar lineup of authors and military aviation veterans at WAI Authors Connect, all of whom are terrific celebrations of Women’s History Month; see book descriptions, author bios, and session times here. GIRLS IN AVIATION DAY - On Saturday, March 21, the Texas-born veteran will again take part in WAI's celebrated Girls in Aviation Day, an annual event dedicated to connecting hundreds of girls with the world of aviation and aerospace careers plus role models who have paved their way.“I’m drawing on my nearly decade-long career flying KC-135 aerial refueling tankers in the Air Force, including in war zones, to propel my ongoing mission to represent Latinas, women, mothers, and bilingual voices in aviation literature and events like airshows,” said the veteran. “Now known as Captain Mama in school assembly and airshow circles, named after the aviator character in the children’s book series inspired by my service, I’m making it possible for millions of little girls and boys to see themselves as future aviators… bilingually.”Tiscareño-Sato is the first Hispanic woman aviator in the U.S. Air Force to earn an Air Medal for combat air operations.NOW BOOKING: SCHOOL PROGRAMS FOR SPRING, SUMMER, AND FALL 2026Captain Mama will serve scholars at two high schools in Flower Mound on Monday and Wednesday next week; Graciela has space available for one school assembly on March 24th.Educators and school administrators in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and beyond are encouraged to reach out now to schedule programming with Captain Mama for the remainder of the 2025–26 school year and for Fall 2026. All programs are available in English, Spanish and bilingually:• School Assemblies — High-energy presentations connecting STEM content, military service, aviation career pathways, and the power of storytelling to inspire students of all backgrounds.• Creative Writing Workshops — Hands-on perspective - writing sessions that ignite students' imaginations• Family Engagement Seminars — Interactive community events designed to bridge families with school literacy initiatives, with a focus on bilingual households raising future first-generation college graduates (like Graciela), students and military families.• Teacher Professional Development — Workshops equipping educators with strategies to help scholars fall in love with writing and to help teachers learn the publishing process to create and launch their own bilingual literature.Teachers and administrators are encouraged to book early to secure preferred dates.INTERVIEW GRACIELA WHILE SHE’S IN DALLAS MARCH 18-25Tiscareño-Sato will be in ​Grapevine and Flower Mound from March 18th to March 25th. Dallas-area media professionals are invited to request interviews on the following topics:• Military Aviation & Women in the Flight Deck— Graciela's first-person perspective as a woman aviator who flew during a transformative era for women in combat in the armed services.• KC-135 Stratotanker Operations — Nearly a decade of service aboard the U.S. Air Force's aerial refueling tanker; the mission, the crew coordination, and the stories the public rarely hears.• Veterans in Publishing, Education & Entrepreneurship — How Graciela channeled her service experience into building a bilingual publishing enterprise that serves federal government clients, K-12 school districts, universities, professional associations, & military families nationwide.• Bilingualism, Literacy, and Representation — The critical need for bilingual books that reflect the rich diversity of the U.S. military community and Latino families, and how literature shapes children's sense of self identity and possibility.Contact Graciela using Media Contact section below. Media assets are here.

Graciela Tiscareno-Sato - Bilingual Public Speaker Reel

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