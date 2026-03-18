Pasadena Nonprofit Helps Hundreds of High School Seniors Attend Prom Through Annual Dress and Suit Giveaway

A happy parent and student after receiving a free designer gown and accessories from last year's Jazzy Jam Glam Prom Giveaway

Fifth Annual Jazzy Jam Glam Event Returns March 28–29 at The Paseo Serving More Than 900 Families

This initiative is about more than just providing attire; it’s about creating a space of encouragement, healing, and community” — Jacqueline Snell

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jazzy Jam for Empowerment (JJE) will host its Fifth Annual Jazzy Jam Glam Prom Dress and Suit Giveaway on March 28–29 at The Paseo, 300 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA, providing free prom attire to high school seniors who might otherwise be unable to afford the milestone event. The two-day initiative, presented in partnership with Soul to Soul Solutions, LLC and Council member Tyron Hampton, supported more than 900 families last year and expect to match or exceed that number to ensure every student can attend prom with confidence and dignity.For many students, the experience goes beyond receiving free attire--it restores confidence, creates lasting memories, and ensures they can fully participate in one of high school's most meaningful milestones.As prom season approaches, many families face rising costs associated with the milestone event. According to the National Retail Federation, American families spend $900 to more than $1,000 on prom-related expenses, including attire, accessories, tickets, and transportation. Community initiatives like the Jazzy Jam Glam Prom Dress and Suit Giveaway help remove financial barriers so that students can celebrate this rite of passage.“This initiative is about more than just providing attire; it’s about creating a space of encouragement, healing, and community,” said Jacqueline Snell, founder of Jazzy Jam for Empowerment. “Through this event, we empower students, instill confidence, and foster meaningful connections with their peers and community.”During the two-day event, hundreds of dresses and suits will be displayed for students to browse while volunteers assist seniors in selecting their prom look—creating a joyful, camera-ready moment as students see themselves dressed for their milestone night. Media are invited to capture students selecting attire, celebrating their choices, and sharing what the experience means to them. In addition to providing formalwear, the event also promotes emotional wellness and community connection through Jazzy Jam’s “WaterCoolerRoom,” a supportive space designed to encourage open conversation and confidence among students.Jazzy Jam’s reach has been significantly enhanced through partnerships with local organizations, creating a robust support network for students. This year’s sponsors include Costume Designers Guild, LuLu’s, California Community Foundation, Youth @ Work, Direct Relief, The Paseo, Project Glimmer, and Councilmember Tyron Hampton, among others.Past sponsors have included Macy’s, Chanel, Lululemon, DSW, Colibri, BECCA’s Closet, Onni Group, Sephora, Pasadena Police Department, Pasadena Fire Department, Darnay Holmes’ Foundation, The Chosen One Foundation, Young Black Males Conference, Black Education Expo, PCPR Communications, Copies Plus Media, Birdy Grey, Clever Girl Productions, El Sueño, For Love & Lemons, Gianni Suits, Likely, Quixote, Cinq à Sept, and numerous anonymous donors.Event Details:• What: 2026 Jazzy Jam Glam Prom Dress and Suit Giveaway• When: March 28–29, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (by appointment only)• Where: The Paseo, 300 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA• Who: All high school seniors are welcome• Interviews available with Jacqueline Snell (founder) and participating students.This initiative underscores Jazzy Jam for Empowerment’s commitment to supporting young people in their educational and social pursuits, fostering a sense of confidence, empowerment, and community involvement among attendees.

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