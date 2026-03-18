DomainsByOwner.com Brings Subscription-Based Domain Sales to a Global Marketplace

DomainsByOwner.com introduces a subscription-based, commission-free marketplace enabling direct domain sales between buyers and owners worldwide.

Our subscription model removes commissions and puts control back in the hands of domain owners, while buyers benefit from direct, transparent negotiations.” — Domans By Owner

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As domain names continue to grow in importance as digital assets, the structure of how they are bought and sold is evolving. Traditional domain marketplaces have long relied on commission-based models and broker-managed transactions, often increasing costs and limiting direct interaction between buyers and sellers.In response, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a global marketplace that introduces a subscription-based model for domain listings, combined with a commission-free, owner-direct transaction structure.The platform is designed to shift the economics of domain sales by replacing transaction-based fees with predictable subscription plans. This allows domain owners to list and manage their portfolios without paying commissions on completed sales, while buyers gain direct access to domain owners for transparent negotiations.More information about the platform is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com A Subscription Model That Replaces CommissionsUnlike traditional marketplaces that generate revenue by taking a percentage of each transaction, DomainsByOwner.com operates on a subscription-based model. Sellers pay a recurring fee to list domains on the platform, regardless of whether a sale is completed.This approach offers several advantages:No commission deductions: Sellers retain 100% of the final sale pricePredictable costs: Subscription pricing replaces variable transaction feesScalability for portfolios: Domain investors can list multiple domains under structured plansIncentive alignment: The platform focuses on exposure and connections rather than transaction controlBy removing commissions entirely, the marketplace reduces pricing pressure and allows domain owners to price assets based on perceived market value rather than fee adjustments.Direct Buyer–Seller InteractionDomainsByOwner.com is structured to enable direct communication between buyers and sellers. The platform does not act as a broker and does not participate in negotiations.Buyers can contact domain owners directly to discuss pricing, payment terms, and transfer logistics. This direct-connection model encourages faster negotiations and greater transparency, as both parties communicate without intermediary filters.For sellers, this means maintaining full control over how their domains are presented and negotiated. For buyers, it provides direct access to the decision-maker, which can streamline the acquisition process.Platform Features Designed for Control and TransparencyThe marketplace provides a streamlined interface that allows sellers to independently manage domain listings. Features include:Customizable domain listings with descriptions and pricing formatsFlexible pricing options, including fixed price or offer-based negotiationsBulk upload capabilities for portfolio holders via CSV filesDirect inquiry system connecting buyers with domain ownersDashboard tools for managing listings and tracking engagementThese features are designed to support both individual sellers and large-scale domain investors, reflecting the diverse needs of the domain marketplace.No Fees, No Brokerage, No Intermediary ControlA defining characteristic of DomainsByOwner.com is its strict no-commission policy. The platform does not charge transaction fees and does not provide brokerage services.Instead, it acts as a neutral marketplace that facilitates discovery and communication. Sellers retain full control over negotiations, and buyers engage directly with domain owners without added costs from intermediaries.The platform also does not include built-in escrow services. Users are encouraged to complete transactions through trusted third-party escrow providers, ensuring secure domain transfers while maintaining flexibility in transaction methods.Supporting a Global Digital MarketplaceAs digital commerce continues to expand, domain names remain foundational assets for businesses, startups, and online ventures. DomainsByOwner.com is built to support global participation, allowing buyers and sellers from different regions to connect within a transparent and accessible marketplace.The subscription-based model is particularly beneficial for international sellers and portfolio holders seeking scalable and cost-effective listing solutions without exposure to high commission rates.By combining subscription pricing with a direct negotiation framework, DomainsByOwner.com reflects a broader shift toward owner-controlled marketplaces that prioritize transparency, efficiency, and long-term participation.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and accepting domain listings worldwide.

Sell Domains No Fee No Commission

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