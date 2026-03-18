Zoomking Delivers Custom Interactive Exhibits for Key Zones of Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum New Campus

Interactive science exhibits at Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, designed and manufactured by Zoomking. Interactive science museum exhibits under final testing at Zoomking's Zigong factory, demonstrating rigorous quality control before delivery. Zoomking's technical team installing an interactive science museum exhibit at a client site, demonstrating end-to-end project delivery and on-site commissioning services.

Leading Chinese exhibit manufacturer delivers 5 key zones for Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, led by co-founder Amy Wang

ZIGONG, SICHUAN PROVINCE, CHINA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoomking (Zigong Zhongqing Technology Co., Ltd.), a premier manufacturer of interactive science museum exhibits with over two decades of engineering heritage, today announced its pivotal contributions to the new Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, one of China’s most advanced provincial-level science centers.As a co-founder of Zoomking, Amy Wang leads the company’s global business development and technical strategy, bringing decades of expertise in designing durable, safety-compliant interactive exhibits for high-traffic public environments. “Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum sets a global benchmark for interactive exhibit design, durability, and educational impact,” said Wang. “Our selection to deliver custom solutions across five key zones—from communication technology and smart mobility to advanced materials and marine science—validates our ability to meet the rigorous standards of top-tier national and provincial science museums, and positions us to serve science centers worldwide.”The company was chosen to design, engineer, and manufacture custom interactive exhibits for five high-traffic zones within the museum’s “Better Life” and “Smart Industry” halls: the **Communications Technology Pavilion**, **Mind & Body Mysteries**, **Smart Mobility**, **Advanced Materials**, and **Marine Technology** zones. These zones attract millions of visitors annually, serving as critical hubs for STEM education and public engagement with cutting-edge science.Each zone features tailored interactive installations engineered for long-term reliability and educational impact:- **Communications Technology Pavilion**: Immersive displays tracing the evolution of global communication, from early telegraph systems to 5G and satellite technology, with hands-on prototypes that let visitors experience signal transmission and data encryption.- **Mind & Body Mysteries**: Interactive exhibits exploring human physiology, neuroscience, and wellness, including brain-computer interface demos and physiological monitoring stations that connect visitors to their own biological data.- **Smart Mobility**: Hands-on prototypes showcasing future transportation, including electric vehicle charging simulators, intelligent traffic management systems, and autonomous vehicle models that demonstrate sustainable mobility solutions.- **Advanced Materials**: Interactive stations demonstrating the properties and real-world applications of advanced materials—from superconductors and biodegradable polymers to aerospace composites—letting visitors test strength, conductivity, and durability.- **Marine Technology**: Engaging displays highlighting ocean exploration, sustainable marine resources, and underwater technology, including remotely operated vehicle (ROV) simulators and ocean acidification monitoring tools.With over 20 years of experience serving China’s top science museums—including the China Science and Technology Museum, Anhui Science and Technology Museum, and Chongqing Science and Technology Museum—Zoomking has refined a full-cycle service model: from concept design and mechanical/electrical engineering to CNC fabrication, quality testing, and on-site installation. This end-to-end approach ensures that every exhibit meets strict safety standards, structural durability requirements, and long-term operational stability for public use.“Our work at Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum is more than a project—it’s a demonstration of our commitment to making complex science accessible through interactive, durable design,” added Wang. “As a Chinese manufacturer with global ambitions, we’re ready to bring this expertise to museums and science centers around the world, delivering custom solutions that inspire curiosity and advance STEM education.”For more information about Zoomking’s custom interactive science museum exhibits, end-to-end engineering solutions, and global project capabilities, please visit https://zoomkingzg.com or contact info@zoomkingzg.com.

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