Attorney General Bonta Challenges Another Attempt by Trump Administration to Undermine Guidance from Reputable Scientific Organizations

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of attorneys general in submitting amicus briefs opposing demands from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeking documentation on clinical guidance published by the Endocrine Society and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) regarding gender-affirming care. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that the FTC’s demands are an improper effort to target reputable scientific organizations whose work is pivotal to states’ efforts to promote their populations’ health.

“The Federal Trade Commission is again making unreasonable demands in an effort to undermine evidence-backed healthcare guidance,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We will not allow transgender Americans nor the healthcare providers they trust to lose access to crucial resources simply because the FTC dislikes those resources’ contents. We will continue to protect the health of our communities and oppose the Trump Administration’s improper attempts to advance its anti-transgender agenda.”

On January 15, 2026, the FTC issued civil investigative demands (CID) to the Endocrine Society and WPATH. The demand against the Endocrine Society seeks extensive documentation on the Endocrine Society’s 2017 clinical guidance titled “Endocrine Treatment of Gender-Dysphoric/Gender Incongruent Persons,” as well as its 2020 Position Statement on transgender health. The demand against WPATH seeks extensive documentation on WPATH’s “Standards of Care” guidance for providing healthcare to transgender patients. On February 10 and February 9 respectively, the Endocrine Society and WPATH each filed with the FTC motions to quash the CIDs. On February 17 and February 18 respectively, the Endocrine Society and WPATH each filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking injunctions blocking the FTC from enforcing the CIDs.

In the amicus briefs, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition ask the U.S. District Court to grant the Endocrine Society and WPATH’s motions for preliminary injunctions. In the briefs, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that:

The FTC’s CIDs are an improper attempt to intimidate the Endocrine Society and WPATH in order to undermine highly regarded resources states rely on to guide and implement state healthcare policies and promote the health of residents.

Allowing enforcement of the CIDs would set a dangerous precedent, allowing the Trump Administration to use the threat of enforcement to pressure reputable scientific organizations away from developing evidence-backed healthcare recommendations the Administration dislikes.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to defending the ability of reputable scientific organizations to develop and publish independent, evidence-backed guidance. On March 10, Attorney General Bonta filed a multistate amicus brief opposing a similar CID by the FTC against the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In filing the amicus brief supporting the Endocrine Society, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

In filing the amicus brief supporting WPATH, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.