Lunar Helium-3 Mining Reaches Major Milestone with 10th U.S. Patent as Race for Lunar Helium-3 Intensifies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) today announced the issuance of its tenth United States patent, marking a major milestone in the company’s strategy to develop the enabling technologies required to unlock helium-3 from the Moon.The new patent expands LH3M’s growing intellectual property portfolio supporting lunar surface operations and infrastructure systems necessary for future helium-3 recovery. The milestone further strengthens the company’s technological foundation in what many analysts project could become a $17 trillion global lunar helium-3 industry.Helium-3 is widely regarded as the only lunar resource with a credible path to positive return on investment, driven by two rapidly advancing industries: green fusion energy and quantum computing.“This patent milestone strengthens the infrastructure foundation required to unlock the only economically viable resource on the Moon,” said Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of Lunar Helium-3 Mining. “Helium-3 sits at the intersection of green fusion energy and quantum computing—two technologies that will shape the next era of global industry. Our focus is building the systems that will make its commercial extraction possible.”With ten issued U.S. patents and additional applications pending, LH3M continues to expand one of the most strategically positioned intellectual property portfolios dedicated to lunar resource commercialization. As the world begins to focus on the moon, LH3M boldly states that the only sustainable business reason to be on the moon is the ongoing large scale harvesting of lunar helium-3 for Earth.The Moon is transitioning from exploration to industrialization.Helium-3 is the economic catalyst.LH3M is building the systems to extract it.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCBased in Arizona, Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is developing the technologies and mission architectures required to enable commercial helium-3 extraction from the Moon. The company’s growing patent portfolio supports lunar surface systems, infrastructure development, and future Moon-to-Earth supply chains aligned with fusion energy and advanced quantum technologies.

Lunar Helium-3 Mining

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