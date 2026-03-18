SINQUA WALLS LEADS SXSW PANEL WITH TOP PRODUCERS ON HOW ORIGINAL FILMS GET MADE

Photo credit Bubba Sellars Photo credit Bubba Sellars Photo credit Bubba Sellars

Mason Novick, Mike Jackson and Sam Speiser draws a room of filmmakers and industry leaders to Soho House for a discussion on the future of storytelling.

I think Sam Speiser said it best. It’s not just about getting the green light! It’s about keeping the light green.” — Sinqua Walls

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor and producer Sinqua Walls helmed a candid deep dive conversation with producers and industry executives at SXSW 2026 for Getting the Greenlight: Engineering an Original Hit, drawing a standing-room-only audience to Soho House Austin for a candid conversation about how original films are developed, financed and brought to life in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.Presented by Vrbo and produced by LOOP Studios in collaboration with Craftsmen Media Co., the event convened filmmakers, producers and industry leaders for an unfiltered discussion about the realities of bringing original stories to the screen at a time when the pipeline from script to screen is changing, and audience viewership is evolving.Walls was joined by Mason Novick, Academy Award-nominated producer of Juno and (500) Days of Summer; Mike Jackson, Managing Partner of Get Lifted Film Co., co-founded with EGOT winner John Legend, who produced La La Land; Allison Rose Carter, Academy Award–winning producer of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Zola; and Sam Speiser, Vice President of Production at Infrared / FilmNation.Together, the panel explored how filmmakers are increasingly expanding beyond traditional creative roles to develop, package and finance original projects, part of a larger movement embracing talent-driven storytelling and entrepreneurial filmmaking.Walls, whose recent film and television credits include the Sundance Award-winning film Nanny, the NAACP Award-winning limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Carry-On, Netflix’s most-watched film, and White Men Can’t Jump, spoke about the growing role of talent as both creatives and producers contributing to the future of filmmaking.“I think Sam Speiser said it best. It’s not just about getting the green light! It’s about keeping the light green.” - Sinqua WallsNovick, Jackson and Speiser shared insights into how producers are navigating financing, partnerships and evolving distribution models as the economics of filmmaking continue to shift.“Most films aren’t made under ideal conditions, they’re made because people show up anyway. It takes a generous, collaborative team and trust on set to bring stories to life, no matter the budget.” - Allison Rose CarterThe conversation took place between the world premieres of two of SXSW’s most highly anticipated films: Allison Rose Carter’s I Love Boots, co-produced by Boots Riley and starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore, and Mason Novick’s Forbidden Fruits. Co-produced by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody, the film stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain and Gabrielle Union.Following the discussion, guests gathered for an industry mixer overlooking South Congress. The event drew an esteemed room of filmmakers, producers, executives and creative leaders attending SXSW, curated by LOOP Studios, Craftsmen Media Co. and Adventure Media.The SXSW event marked the inaugural edition of Getting the Greenlight, a new conversation series launched at the festival to spotlight leading voices across film, culture and business and explore the future of storytelling and creative entrepreneurship. The series is expected to expand nationally beginning this summer.NOTABLE ATTENDEESMason Novick, Academy Award-nominated producer of Juno and (500) Days of Summer; Mike Jackson, Managing Partner of Get Lifted Film Co., co-founded with EGOT winner John Legend, who produced La La Land; Allison Rose Carter, Academy Award–winning producer of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Zola; and Sam Speiser, Vice President of Production at Infrared / FilmNation.ASSETS AVAILABLE upon request

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.