Whey Water Announces May 2026 Launch of Sparkling Protein Beverage

Whey Water Launching May 2026

Launching in May 2026, Whey Water offers 18g whey protein isolate per can, sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, with pre-orders now open online.

As protein becomes a bigger part of everyday nutrition, people want options that are convenient and feel more like a soda and less like a supplement.” — Ujwal Trivedi

METUCHEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whey Water Inc. announced the upcoming launch of Whey Water, a sparkling protein beverage scheduled to debut in May 2026 through the brand’s website, drinkwheywater.com The initial launch will include two flavors, Mango Pineapple and Strawberry. Each 12 oz can contains 18g of whey protein isolate, is sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, and contains 5g of sugar. The formulation does not include artificial sweeteners or added preservatives.Whey Water was developed to offer a lighter, ready-to-drink protein option for consumers who want an alternative to traditional shakes and powders. The product is positioned for occasions such as post-workout recovery, daily protein intake, and on-the-go consumption during the workday.“As protein becomes a bigger part of everyday nutrition, people want options that are convenient and feel more like a soda/beverage and less like a supplement,” said Ujwal Trivedi, founder of Whey Water.“We focused on making something light and refreshing that still delivers a meaningful amount of protein in a single can.” Trivedi created the brand after finding it difficult to consistently hit daily protein goals while balancing long workdays.According to the company, that experience shaped the product’s focus on convenience, refreshment, and a straightforward ingredient profile.Whey Water is launching first as a direct-to-consumer brand in 12 pack sizes, with online availability planned for May 2026. For more information, visit drinkwheywater.com.About Whey WaterWhey Water Inc. is a beverage company based in Metuchen, New Jersey. The company is launching Whey Water, a sparkling protein beverage made with whey protein isolate and designed for everyday convenience. Each can contains 18g of protein in a light, ready-to-drink format. The initial launch includes Mango Pineapple and Strawberry flavors and is scheduled for May 2026 through the brand’s website, drinkwheywater.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.