Elegear Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Bedding Award

Elegear Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket

Elegear’s Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket recognized by Good Housekeeping for its advanced cooling fabric and science-driven sleep innovation.

Good Housekeeping’s award affirms the real-world impact of Elegear’s Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket in helping hot sleepers stay comfortable and sleep better through the night.” — AI.G., Product Designer at Elegear

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elegear , a global home & bedding brand known for its temperature-regulating solutions and advanced cooling textile technology, has earned a Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award for its Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket, marking its second consecutive year of recognition by the trusted publication. The brand was also featured on NBC’s Today Show following its 2025 win.Good Housekeeping’s Rigorous Testing ProcessThe Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab conducts its annual Bedding Awards after six months of rigorous testing on more than 300 products. Using a combination of lab evaluations and feedback from over 800 at-home participants nationwide, fiber scientists examine key factors including durability, pilling resistance, washability, and overall comfort. Only the top-rated products demonstrating superior innovation and performance receive this prestigious distinction.In both 2025 and 2026, the Good Housekeeping Institute highlighted the Elegear Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket for its exceptional ability to help hot sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Testers and editors noted its lightweight feel, silky-smooth texture, and immediate cooling sensation, describing it as a significant upgrade over traditional cotton or synthetic bedding that tends to trap heat.Advanced Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling TechnologyAt the core of this performance is Elegear’s proprietary Arc-Chill 3.0 cooling fabric, which infuses natural cooling mineral particles into high-performance fibers. This innovation enables the fabric to rapidly absorb and release body heat, maintaining a balanced skin temperature and promoting a more restful sleep environment. Unlike surface-treated synthetics that lose cooling efficiency over time, Arc-Chill’s structure ensures long-lasting temperature regulation and breathability.The blanket also carries OEKO-TEX certification, verifying it is free from harmful chemicals and safe for direct skin contact. Machine-washable and durable, the Arc-Chill 3.0 offers both convenience and long-term reliability for year-round use.Designed to Address Real-World Sleep ChallengesThe Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket was developed to address the most common heat-related sleep struggles.Night sweats and hot flashes: Helps stabilize body temperature for those experiencing menopause-related discomfort.Warm-weather sleep: A cool, lightweight layer ideal for summer nights or air-conditioned rooms.Couples with different temperature needs: Neutral design prevents “temperature tug-of-war.”Everyday overheating: Delivers continuous cooling comfort without adding weight or bulk.The award-winning Arc-Chill 3.0 Cooling Blanket is part of Elegear’s wider cooling range, designed to promote comfortable, balanced sleep in any environment. From breathable bedding to innovative cooling accessories, Elegear integrates fabric science, durability, and easy care into every design. The cooling bedding collection spans comforters, duvet covers, pillowcases, sheets, and other temperature-regulating home essentials. Each product combines advanced textile technology with practical usability—delivering lasting breathability, effortless maintenance, and all-night comfort. With a growing international following, Elegear continues to pioneer smart home textile solutions that enhance overall sleep quality and everyday comfort.About ElegearFounded on the belief that great rest fuels a better life, Elegear merges material innovation with everyday comfort across a diverse range of bedding and home textiles. From cooling and breathable fabrics to durable, easy-care materials, every Elegear product reflects a commitment to science-driven design and lasting comfort. Building on its research in temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking textiles, the company continues to develop innovative bedding and lifestyle products that elevate modern living for customers around the world.For more information, visit www.elegear.com

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