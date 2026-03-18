Duperon Announces Promotions of Four Valued Team Members

Patrick Pickard (top right), Josh Cannon (top left), Enos Rivers (bottom left), and Mark Gusha (bottom right) have been recognized for their significant contributions to Duperon.

Patrick, Josh, Enos, and Mark represent this culture through their leadership, dedication, and contributions to both our team and the water and wastewater industry.” — said Mark Turpin, President, Duperon Corporation

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation is pleased to announce the promotions of Patrick Pickard, Josh Cannon, Enos Rivers, and Mark Gusha, recognizing their significant contributions, professional growth, and dedication to the water and wastewater industry.Patrick Pickard joined Duperon in 2023 as a Sales Project Manager and has been promoted to Regional Sales Manager, where he will lead sales efforts across the Central and Mountain regions of the United States. He brings a strong combination of technical knowledge and industry experience, holding an engineering degree from Saginaw Valley State University and a tool and die journeyman card from Alma Products/Delta College. His background includes more than 10 years of experience in sales, purchasing, estimating, and project management across industries such as aerospace manufacturing, resistance welding, and agriculture.At Duperon, Patrick is known for his passion for the wastewater industry and values every opportunity to learn, grow, and build strong relationships with customers and industry partners. He is also actively engaged beyond Duperon, serving as Chair of the MWEA Water for People Committee and Vice Chair of MWEA Section 11, demonstrating his commitment to service and leadership within the water community.Josh Cannon joined Duperon in 2016 as an Assembler and later advanced to a Machine Builder and Certified Welder. He has now been promoted to Product Technician. Josh’s experience in building Duperon machines also allowed him to work as a service technician when needed.Josh has more than 10 years of experience building machines, resolving issues at customer sites, and collaborating with the Research and Development team. He holds multiple certifications, including AWS Certified GMAW 4G, Mobile Crane, Crane Rigging and Signaling, Overhead Crane, and Forklift operation. Known for his problem-solving skills, reliability, and ability to thrive in challenging field environments, Josh’s promotion reflects both his technical expertise and Duperon’s commitment to developing talent from within.Enos Rivers, who joined Duperon in 2021 as an Engineer in Skunkworks, a division of Duperon’s Research and Development department, has been promoted to Senior Engineer, Skunkworks. He has made significant contributions to Duperon’s innovation efforts, playing a key role in the design, development, and field testing of new R&D products, including onsite testing and data collection. His work reflects both technical creativity and hands-on execution, helping move new concepts from idea to real-world application.With more than 17 years of experience in engineering, machining, and machine building, Enos brings extensive technical capabilities in design, fabrication, CNC machining, automation systems, and field coordination. He is known as a creative problem solver who thrives on complex challenges.Mark Gusha, who joined Duperon in 2013, has been promoted to Lead MCD (Mechanical CAD Designer). Over the past decade, Mark has played an important role in strengthening Duperon’s design capabilities and improving internal processes. Among his many accomplishments, he led the transition of the company’s CAD system from Solid Edge to SolidWorks, developed and managed standardized part models and drawings, and most recently implemented DriveWorks automation tools that support teams across MCD, Applications, SPM, and Purchasing.In his new role as Lead MCD, Mark will serve as the front-line leader for the Mechanical CAD Design team, providing guidance and coordination while continuing to drive efficiency and innovation in design automation and product documentation. He holds an Associate of Applied Science in Drafting and Design Technology from ITT Technical Institute in Swartz Creek, Michigan.“These promotions reflect Duperon’s ongoing commitment to developing talent and creating opportunities for team members to use their unique gifts, contribute their ideas, and grow within the company — a culture that encourages every individual to make a meaningful impact while supporting their professional growth,” said Mark Turpin, President, Duperon Corporation. “Patrick, Josh, Enos, and Mark represent this culture through their leadership, dedication, and contributions to both our team and the water and wastewater industry.”# # #About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally, from South and Central America to Australia. (duperon.com)

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