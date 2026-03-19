tagSpace Integrates with Story to Unlock the Future of IP Rights for Spatial AI

tagSpace & Story partner image

tagSpace and Story to solve IP rights for Spatial AI, creating a secure, programmable, decentralized system for monetizing real-world, location-based content.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- tagSpace, the Spatial Intelligence platform building the “Spatial Layer” of the internet, today announced a strategic integration with Story, the IP infrastructure for AI. Together, the companies are creating a new model for how intellectual property is protected, distributed, and monetized across real-world, location-based experiences.1-- Extending IP Beyond the Screen --As content increasingly moves beyond traditional platforms into physical environments, managing ownership, licensing, and revenue sharing becomes more complex. At the same time, AI systems are rapidly evolving from screen-based models to spatial systems that learn from, interpret, and interact with the physical world. These systems depend on massive volumes of real-world, rights-cleared training data, including images, video, branded environments, 3D assets, and cultural media embedded in physical spaces.1Without standardized licensing and verifiable provenance, the use of this data creates legal ambiguity for AI developers, exposure for brands, and lost economic participation for creators. Rights-clearing at the infrastructure layer of spatial AI not only unlocks new revenue streams for rights owners, but also works to reduce commercial risk around IP infringement.1This partnership brings together tagSpace’s ability to publish AI-curated, location-based experiences with Story’s programmable, AI-native IP framework.1tagSpace enables brands and creators to take existing multimedia content; including video, images, and 3D assets, then deploy it as immersive spatial experiences across cities, venues, and events. These experiences create a new distribution layer for engagement, discovery, and monetization in the real world.1Story ensures that the underlying IP is registered, trackable, and programmable using purpose-built blockchain infrastructure. Rights, permissions, and revenue flows can be defined upfront and executed transparently, enabling automated participation for creators, collaborators, and rights holders. This creates a machine-readable licensing layer that AI systems and platforms can integrate into directly, enabling compliant training, adaptation, and monetization at scale.1-- Where Spatial AI Meets Programmable IP --Together, tagSpace and Story introduce a system where:1Content is anchored to real-world locations and distributed dynamicallyIP rights are programmable and enforceable, secured via blockchain with clear ownership and usageRevenue is shared transparently, aligned with predefined rights structuresThe result is a more open and scalable approach to IP monetization, bridging traditional media and content models with the transparency and automation of Story’s IP infrastructure.1Paul Martin, CEO & Founder of tagSpace, said: “We’re building a world where digital experiences live in real places. But as that happens, IP rights can’t be an afterthought. Partnering with Story allows us to embed ownership, licensing, and revenue sharing directly into the fabric of these experiences, so that brands and creators can scale with confidence”.1Andrea Muttoni, President and Chief Product Officer of Pip Labs added: “The next great frontier in AI moves beyond large language models. It’s spatial, AI that sees, understands, and interacts with the physical world. That shift dramatically increases the complexity of rights management, because every environment, brand, and creative asset becomes part of the training data layer. Story ensures this next chapter of intelligence is built on rights-cleared IP from day one, so compliance can scale at the pace of innovation”.1-- Toward a Spatial IP Economy --This partnership lays the foundation for a new category of digital infrastructure, where content is no longer confined to screens, and IP is no longer static. Instead, experiences are distributed across physical spaces, while ownership and value flow remain transparent, programmable, and secured through blockchain.1By combining Spatial AI with programmable IP infrastructure, tagSpace and Story are enabling a future where real-world engagement and digital ownership operate as one system.1For more information, please visit tagSpace ( https://tagspace.com/ ) and Story ( https://www.story.foundation/ ).

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