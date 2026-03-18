AISO's Intelligent Dry Type Electric Power Transformer In China Featured at Powerexpo Almaty

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Central Asia continues to undergo a rapid industrial transformation, the demand for stable and efficient energy infrastructure has reached an unprecedented peak. Urbanization and the modernization of power grids in the region require equipment that can withstand rigorous operational demands while maintaining high safety standards. It was against this backdrop of regional energy evolution that the industry gathered at Powerexpo Almaty, the premier event for the energy and electrical sectors in Kazakhstan. Among the technological highlights drawing significant attention was the Intelligent Dry Type Electric Power Transformer In China developed by Yueqing AISO Electric Co., Ltd. (AISO Electric).The Dry Type Electric Power Transformer represents a critical shift in power distribution technology. Unlike traditional oil-immersed units, these transformers utilize air as a cooling medium and specialized resin insulation, eliminating the risk of oil leaks or explosions. This inherent safety makes them indispensable for high-density environments such as commercial complexes, hospitals, and underground substations. By integrating intelligent monitoring systems, AISO Electric has enhanced this fundamental technology, allowing for real-time data tracking and preventive maintenance, ensuring that the power supply remains uninterrupted even under fluctuating loads.Fostering Regional Energy Synergy at Powerexpo AlmatyPowerexpo Almaty has long served as a vital bridge between international manufacturers and the Central Asian market. The exhibition provides a professional platform for technical exchange, where engineers, policy makers, and enterprise leaders discuss the future of grid stability and renewable energy integration. For AISO Electric, participating in this event was an opportunity to engage directly with the unique challenges faced by the local industry, such as extreme temperature variances and the need for retrofitting aging infrastructure.The presence of the dry type electric power transformer factory at such a high-profile forum underscores the global nature of the electrical supply chain. Attendees at the expo focused heavily on the transition toward "smart" grids, where hardware must be both robust and communicative. The technical dialogues held during the exhibition highlighted how advanced insulation and compact design can solve space constraints in urban redevelopment. By sharing insights on manufacturing standards and efficiency benchmarks, participants collectively moved the needle on regional energy security, emphasizing that the next generation of power distribution must be both environmentally conscious and technically superior.Technological Benchmarks of AISO’s Dry Type SolutionsAISO Electric has established a reputation for precision engineering, particularly within its specialized dry type electric power transformer production lines. The company’s products, ranging from 500kVA to 10MVA, are designed to meet rigorous international standards, including EAC, CE, and ISO9001. A key technical highlight of their equipment is the use of high-quality cold-rolled grain-oriented silicon steel for the core, which significantly reduces no-load losses and noise levels. The windings are typically cast in vacuum with epoxy resin, a process that ensures high mechanical strength and resistance to short circuits.The versatility of the dry type electric power transformer factory output is evident in its adaptability to different voltage requirements, such as 10kV, 11kV, and up to 33kV systems. These units are engineered for high thermal endurance, often featuring class F or H insulation, which allows them to operate reliably in harsh environments without the need for complex fire suppression systems required by oil-filled alternatives. Beyond the hardware, AISO’s competitive edge lies in its "one-stop procurement" model. By maintaining three dedicated factories and a competent technical team, the company provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the ability to customize specifications for specific repair, retrofit, or upgrade projects, ensuring that every transformer is optimized for its intended application.Proven Performance and Regional Market SuccessThe reliability of AISO Electric’s technology is not merely theoretical but is backed by over a decade of export experience in more than 50 countries. In Central Asia and surrounding regions, the company’s dry type electric power transformer has been successfully deployed in various heavy-duty scenarios. For instance, in several high-rise commercial developments in the region, AISO’s 1250kVA and 2500kVA units have been integrated into basement substations. These projects required compact footprints and strict adherence to fire safety codes, which the dry-type design fulfilled perfectly.Furthermore, the company has partnered with local industrial plants to replace aging oil-immersed transformers with modern dry-type units. These retrofitting projects have resulted in lowered maintenance costs and improved operational safety for the facilities. By providing prompt responses and reliable product quality, AISO has built a foundation of trust with regional partners who prioritize long-term performance. Many of these installations have been in continuous operation for over ten years, receiving positive feedback for their durability and low failure rates.Looking toward the future, the expansion of the dry type electric power transformer factory capabilities remains a priority. As the global energy sector pivots toward more sustainable practices, the demand for fire-safe and maintenance-free distribution equipment is expected to grow. AISO Electric aims to continue its investment in R&D, focusing on further enhancing the "intelligent" aspects of their transformers, such as remote diagnostics and IoT connectivity. By maintaining certifications like EAC and ISO14001, the company is well-positioned to support the global shift toward greener and smarter power grids, ensuring that reliable electricity remains a cornerstone of industrial and social progress.For more information on AISO Electric's comprehensive range of electrical solutions and project histories, please visit: www.aisoelectric.com

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