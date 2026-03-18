Fort Lauderdale Yacht Brokerage Unveils Industry-First VIP Program for Clients and Superyacht Brokers

LIME Superyacht Brokers - Delivering yacht owners and charterers guidance for three decades. Superyacht TRUE LOVE - Listed exclusively with LIME Yacht Brokerage, and Yacht Broker Todd Weider. Fisher Island, Miami, Florida – Members and residents receive complimentary enhanced benefits of the LIME Juice program. LIME Juice VIP Member Benefits – Complimentary XOJet Aviation, Wheels Up, or NetJets memberships. A full-service superyacht marketing, management, yacht charter, and sales brokerage.

From complimentary yacht electronics to financial incentives to VIP perks—the industry-first program redefines yacht broker representation & client lifestyles

A perfect example is the TRUE LOVE yacht: the buyer working with a yacht broker from LIME enjoys LIME’s preferred pricing and exclusive benefits that no other brokerage offers.” — Superyacht Broker, Todd Weider

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIME Yacht Brokerage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a premier luxury yacht charter, sales, and marketing firm serving ultra-high-net-worth clients worldwide, today announced the launch of LIME Juice—a complimentary, tangible VIP benefits program that no other yacht brokerage has ever offered.By combining brokerage contributions in yacht sales, preferred charter pricing, and purchase-related VIP benefits, the program positions LIME Yacht Brokerage as an integrated lifestyle partner for the world’s most discerning yacht owners while providing their yacht brokers with a unique competitive advantage. LIME Juice delivers premium electronics technologies, financial incentives, private travel, and curated lifestyle access available exclusively through LIME.“LIME Juice represents a paradigm shift in how a modern luxury yacht brokerage serves its clients and brokers,” said Superyacht Broker Todd Weider, and lead strategist at LIME Yacht Brokerage. “Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in yacht sales, charter, new yacht construction, and yacht management, the program delivers tangible value beyond traditional brokerage services. LIME Juice reflects our commitment to investing in clients—supporting them at every stage of yacht ownership and charter.”Program StructureThe program features three tiers—LIME Standard, LIME+ Premier, and LIME+ Platinum—designed to elevate the LIME Life, the distinctive experience of yacht ownership, charter, and brokerage reserved for LIME clients. Clients who purchase, charter a superyacht, or build a yacht through LIME unlock meaningful advantages, including complimentary aviation memberships, onboard technology upgrades, preferred charter pricing, brokerage participation in yacht sales, new build yacht management, and curated VIP experiences beyond the water.There are no applications, no membership fees, and no additional complexity. Purchasing a yacht valued above USD $1 million, chartering a superyacht through LIME Yacht Brokerage at qualifying rates, or commissioning a new yacht build automatically establishes a client’s program tier.Participation in LIME Juice is determined exclusively by LIME and extended to select social clubs, elite residential enclaves, and distinguished professional networks associated with the firm’s most accomplished clients—further enhancing the value of those affiliations.“Operating a traditional yacht brokerage is costly,” added Todd Weider, Founder. “Our investment in technology reduces overhead, and we pass those savings directly to our buyers, sellers, and brokers. A perfect example is the TRUE LOVE yacht: as the exclusive central agent, the seller achieves maximum value, while the buyer working with a yacht broker from LIME not only secures the best-priced 150 ft yacht in her class, but also enjoys LIME’s preferred pricing and exclusive benefits that no other brokerage offers. I believe the investment and partnership we build with our clients and brokers exemplifies the future of modern yacht brokerage.”Philanthropic RecognitionLIME Juice also honors clients who support LIME-selected philanthropic organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Clients may also direct certain program benefits to support these organizations, extending the impact of LIME Aid—LIME’s yachting-with-purpose initiative.Recognized Communities, Clubs & NetworksRecognized Communities, Clubs & NetworksLuxury Residences: Clients of select ultra-luxury residences—from Manhattan to waterfront estates in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and greater South Florida, as well as prestigious communities in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Los Angeles—receive enhanced incentives from LIME Juice. The program also recognizes homeowners in premier enclaves such as Aspen, the Hamptons, Vail, and exclusive residential communities, including Yellowstone Club, and Ocean Reef Club—destinations synonymous with global luxury living.Elite Clubs: Members of select private social and country clubs worldwide, along with curated membership communities for high-net-worth individuals and influential leaders, have access to LIME Juice. The program enhances these memberships with additional yacht support, exclusive lifestyle experiences, and financial value, including for members of renowned private clubs such as Soho House and Casa Tua.Global Leadership Organizations: Members of prominent international organizations and private networks connecting top executives, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are recognized by LIME Juice. These affiliations align with the program’s focus on fostering meaningful connections and lifestyle opportunities for clients engaged in global leadership and innovation, including members of organizations such as Tiger 21 and YPO.Core BenefitsBrokerage Contributions: Through LIME’s contribution structure, clients receive financial incentives on qualifying yacht purchases and charters. These benefits are designed to reward long-term relationships with LIME across yacht acquisitions, sales, and repeat transactions, including superyacht charter.Charter Contributions: Superyacht charter clients receive credits and contributions from LIME Yacht Brokerage toward qualifying yacht charters, reinforcing long-term relationships and encouraging repeat charter experiences across the global charter fleet. Owners of vessels in the LIME charter fleet also benefit through the company’s tiered revenue optimization structure.Electronics & Connectivity: With their purchase, qualifying clients receive complimentary electronics, communications systems, vessel monitoring, and onboard technologies that help keep yachts connected and protected worldwide—reducing insurance premiums while providing added peace of mind.Private Aviation Memberships: Recognizing that yacht travel often begins long before reaching the vessel—and that their clients’ time is their most valued asset—LIME Juice provides complimentary memberships to private aviation networks, allowing clients to travel more efficiently and seamlessly, for business and pleasure.Post-Sale Yacht Management: LIME Juice extends beyond the transaction by providing continued ownership support, including guidance on operations, refits, compliance, and crew considerations. Their complimentary post-sales yacht management provides new and experienced yacht owners direct access to their expertise – allowing owners to enjoy the use of their boat versus managing it.New Build Yacht Management: For clients commissioning new yachts, LIME provides complimentary new build yacht management, onsite advisory, and project oversight during the preliminary phases, design, specification, and construction period to help protect owner interests and streamline shipyard coordination.LIME Unlocked: Members gain access to a global network of concierge professionals who assist with their daily lives, including reservations at booked restaurants, travel coordination, and lifestyle planning. Through LIME’s network, members receive invitations and access to curated insider events, VIP opportunities, including meet-and-greets with Formula One drivers, legendary musicians, and more.About LIME Yacht BrokerageLIME is a premier luxury yacht brokerage, offering yacht sales, superyacht charter, new build yacht management, and full-service ownership support for ultra-high-net-worth clients worldwide. With more than 30 years of expertise, LIME delivers unparalleled service as a trusted advisor to family offices and yacht enthusiasts globally.The firm's innovative approach combines technology and deep yachting knowledge with exclusive lifestyle benefits, positioning LIME as the only luxury yacht brokerage offering complimentary tangible VIP perks.More information about the LIME Juice benefits program is available at:LIME Juice: https://limeyachts.com/yacht-brokerage-benefits/ LIME Juice Access: https://limeyachts.com/yacht-brokerage-benefits/access/ LIME Yacht Brokerage: https://limeyachts.com ###

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