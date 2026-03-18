Life After Justice Secures New Trial for Michigan Man Following Modern Scientific Review: Bail hearing set for March 27

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Life After Justice announced that the Wayne County Circuit Court granted a new trial for William Frederick Whateley with bail hearing scheduled for March 27.

This ruling is a powerful step toward correcting a profound injustice. After years of review, the court recognized serious concerns about the integrity of the evidence used to secure his conviction.” — Joi Adams, executive director of Life After Justice

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life After Justice (LAJ), a national nonprofit organization created by and for exonerees, announced on March 16 that the Wayne County Circuit Court has granted a new trial for William Frederick Whateley, who has spent nearly nine years incarcerated for a 2017 arson conviction now challenged by modern fire science and new expert analysis. A bail hearing is scheduled for March 27, when Whateley could be released while prosecutors decide whether to retry the case.Whateley was originally convicted largely on fire-scene interpretations that experts now say were scientifically unsupported. According to court filings, investigators did not collect laboratory evidence confirming the presence of accelerants and failed to adequately examine potential accidental causes.The court’s decision follows a motion detailing significant flaws in the original fire investigation, presenting new scientific evidence that undermines the prosecution’s theory that the fire was intentionally set. Independent post-conviction experts concluded the fire’s cause should have been classified as “undetermined” and may have been accidental.“This ruling is a powerful step toward correcting a profound injustice,” Joi Adams , executive director of Life After Justice, the nonprofit that has been advocating for Whateley’s release, said. “After years of advocacy and scientific review, the court has recognized serious concerns about the integrity of the evidence used to secure his conviction.”Legal advocates note that the case reflects growing national concern about wrongful convictions rooted in outdated fire investigation methods that have since been rejected by modern scientific standards.“William lost nearly a decade of his life because the system failed to apply sound science,” Jarrett Adams , co-founder of Life After Justice, said. “This moment is about more than one case — it’s about accountability and ensuring that truth, not flawed assumptions, determines a person’s freedom.”“This ruling shows the power of persistence and expert review,” Antione Day, co-founder of Life After Justice, said. “We are hopeful that William will soon walk out of prison and begin rebuilding his life.”“This case underscores why organizations like ours exist,” Terrill Swift, chairperson of the Life After Justice board of directors, said. “Wrongful convictions devastate families and communities. Justice requires courage to revisit past decisions when new evidence emerges.”Life After Justice will continue to support Whateley through the upcoming bail hearing and any future proceedings. The national nonprofit was co-founded in 2012 by top defense and civil rights lawyer Jarrett Adams and fellow exoneree Antione Day. Its mission is to transform the criminal legal system through data-driven strategic litigation and to provide holistic mental health support for wrongfully convicted individuals.The case number for the People of the State of Michigan v. William Frederick Whateley is 17-002406-01FH and was filed on October 1, 2025. The claims and the defendant’s Motion for Relief from Judgment were reviewed in the Court held in the City of Detroit, County of Wayne, State of Michigan, by the Honorable Chandra W. Baker-Robinson, Third Circuit Court Judge – Criminal Division, on March 10, 2026, when the motion was ordered granted. The attorneys and agents for the defendant are Sarah Elkins (BBO #708109) and Charlotte Whitmore (BBO #568711) of Life After Justice. The media contact for Life After Justice is Diane Stefani at Diane@LifeAfterJustice.org.###About Life After JusticeLife After Justice (LAJ) is a national nonprofit created by and for exonerees, building a new ecosystem of empowerment for the wrongfully convicted. LAJ combines mental health support, participatory research, legal advocacy, and systemic reform to ensure freedom comes with dignity, stability, and opportunity. To learn more, visit LifeAfterJustice.org.About Jarrett M. Adams, Esq.Known for his relentless pursuit of justice, Jarrett M. Adams is a top defense and civil rights lawyer, as well as the author of Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, My Fight for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System (Penguin Random House). Adams is the co-founder of Life After Justice, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing wrongful convictions and building an ecosystem of support and empowerment for exonerees. In 2017, he launched the Law Offices of Jarrett Adams, PLLC. For further information, visit JarrettAdamsLaw.com and LifeAfterJustice.org.

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