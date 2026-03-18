Nulogy Launches Supplier Compliance Management to Build Stronger, More Resilient Supplier Networks

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Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management automates onboarding, certification control, audits, and corrective action in one connected platform.

Supplier risk doesn't announce itself. It compounds quietly across spreadsheets, inboxes, and expired certificates until it becomes a production problem” — Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nulogy , a leading provider of manufacturing operations software, today announced the launch of Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management, a solution designed to centralize and automate supplier compliance for procurement, supply chain, and quality assurance teams in manufacturing, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other highly regulated industries."Supplier risk doesn't announce itself. It compounds quietly across spreadsheets, inboxes, and expired certificates until it becomes a production problem," said Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. With Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management, manufacturers get live visibility and control across their entire supplier base, so they can mitigate risk, recover costs, and build supplier relationships that become a genuine competitive edge. It's one more example of how our solutions make life easier for those who plan, produce, and deliver."As part of Nulogy’s Manufacturing Operating System (MOS), Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management offers a unified portal to onboard suppliers, manage certifications and documentation, run assessments, execute closed-loop corrective actions, and monitor supplier risk in real time.By connecting supplier data, templates, audit trails, and evidence in one place, teams can eliminate email silos and spreadsheets, accelerate audit readiness, and make faster decisions with live dashboards — turning supplier relationships into a measurable competitive advantage.Across its customer base, Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management has delivered measurable results: manufacturers have decreased supplier onboarding time by 60% and audit prep and execution time by 50%, while boosting supplier satisfaction by 35%. Customers include Sysco, Autoliv, Henderson Group, and McCloskey International.Nulogy helps manufacturers, packagers, and brands run operations more predictably by connecting how work is executed across their manufacturing and supply chain networks. With more than 20 years of experience supporting hundreds of contract packaging, contract manufacturing, and discrete manufacturing operations worldwide, Nulogy is trusted by leading manufacturing organizations.Visit Nulogy.com to learn more about Nulogy Supplier Compliance Management.About NulogyNulogy makes life better for the people behind every product: those who plan, produce, and deliver. We are a provider of connected manufacturing solutions that help manufacturers, packagers, 3PLs, and brands work smarter and better together. Nulogy’s purpose-built Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) underpins how these solutions work together to deliver proven results, including reduced waste, improved efficiency, and more resilient operations.To learn more about how to join the movement toward digital collaborative manufacturing, visit Nulogy.com.Media ContactDavid LeeSenior Content Marketing ManagerNulogyPR@Nulogy.com

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