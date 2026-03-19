Executive Burnout Is Rising Across the C-Suite, A New Leadership Book Explains Why

Crash and [Burn] Learn is a Business Fable for CEOs who want to prevent burnout. Julien Godbarge, author of Crash and [Burn] LEARN. "I crashed, but you don't have to." Blind Spot #1: The Denial Tax. Ignoring the Early Warning Signs Blind Spot #2. The Confidence Pendulum. From Hubris to Imposter Syndrome Blind Spot #3: The Focus Fallacy. Activity Does Not Equal Strategy

Crash and [Burn] LEARN examines the hidden pressures driving leadership collapse and why traditional leadership advice often fails high performers.

Burnout doesn't suddenly appear. It builds slowly through patterns we normalize and rarely question.” — Julien Godbarge

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, business culture has celebrated relentless drive, long hours, and the pursuit of constant growth. Leaders who push harder, move faster, and demand more from themselves and their organizations are often rewarded with promotions, larger responsibilities, and increasing influence.

But beneath that success narrative, a quieter reality is unfolding.

Executive burnout is rising across industries, particularly among founders, CEOs, and senior leaders responsible for guiding organizations through rapid growth and constant uncertainty.

A new book, Crash and [Burn] LEARN: 10 Blind Spots that Lead to Burnout by executive consultant Julien Godbarge, explores the underlying forces behind this leadership crisis and why many high-performing leaders fail to recognize the warning signs until it is too late.

Unlike traditional leadership books that focus primarily on productivity, strategy, or performance systems, Godbarge’s work examines the internal patterns that often drive burnout long before exhaustion becomes visible.

The book tells the story of Jason Marchand, a fictional CEO whose career appears to be thriving. His company is growing rapidly. Major deals are closing. Investors are satisfied. The future looks secure.

Yet behind the scenes, the pressure is building.

Anxiety grows. Sleep becomes elusive. Relationships begin to strain. The voice of self-doubt grows louder even as outward success continues.

The tension at the heart of the story reflects a reality that many leaders privately experience but rarely discuss.

Godbarge understands the pattern firsthand.

In 2023, while serving as a CEO, he experienced the kind of leadership collapse that many executives quietly endure but few speak openly about.

Standing in an airport after months of ignoring the warning signs, he reached a breaking point.

“I had built everything a CEO is supposed to build,” Godbarge said. “The growth, the deals, the strategy. On paper, everything looked successful. But internally, I was running on empty.”

That experience led him to step back and examine the deeper forces driving executive burnout.

What he discovered was not simply a problem of workload or stress.

It was a pattern of blind spots that develop in many high-performing leaders.

These blind spots often look like strengths in the early stages of a career. Intense accountability. Relentless standards. Control over outcomes. A deep personal investment in performance.

Over time, those same traits can quietly transform into pressure, isolation, perfectionism, and emotional exhaustion.

The problem is rarely visible from the outside.

Leaders are trained to project confidence, stability, and certainty, even when the internal reality is far more complicated.

The result is a leadership culture where burnout can grow unnoticed until it reaches a breaking point.

Early readers of the book say its honesty is what makes the message so powerful.

One reviewer described the book as “one of the most honest leadership books in years,” noting that it challenges the assumption that professional success automatically leads to personal fulfillment.

Another reader emphasized the way the story captures the psychological pressures leaders often carry privately.

“It exposes the mental patterns beneath success that most leaders don’t realize they’re carrying,” the reviewer wrote.

The business-fable structure allows readers to recognize these patterns through the character’s experiences rather than through abstract theory.

As the story unfolds, Jason Marchand confronts the same uncomfortable question that many executives eventually face:

What if the drive that built your success is also the force pushing you toward collapse?

Godbarge believes the answer begins with awareness.

“The first step is recognizing that burnout doesn’t suddenly appear,” he said. “It builds slowly through patterns we normalize and rarely question.”

The book identifies ten specific blind spots that often appear in leadership environments. These patterns distort decision making, create unsustainable expectations, and make it difficult for leaders to recognize when they need to slow down or recalibrate.

Godbarge now works with executive teams and private equity organizations to help leaders recognize these patterns earlier and create leadership systems that support both performance and resilience.

His message to leaders is direct.

Burnout is not simply a personal problem.

It is a leadership systems problem.

And the earlier leaders recognize the warning signs, the easier it becomes to prevent a crash.

Crash and [Burn] LEARN is available on Amazon in Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, and paperback formats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Julien Godbarge is an executive consultant and founder of GEM Consulting Solutions. After experiencing executive burnout during his time as a CEO, he began researching the behavioral patterns and leadership dynamics that often lead high-performing executives toward collapse.

His work now focuses on helping leadership teams identify blind spots, build healthier performance cultures, and prevent burnout before it disrupts organizations.

He lives in Pennsylvania with his family.

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