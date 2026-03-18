Planet TV Studios to Produce New Frontiers Episode Featuring, Milrose Consultants Scheduled to Air on Bloomberg TV in Q2 2026 Broadcast

Milrose Consultants Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. "New Frontiers in Building: Innovations in Building Lifecycles" will air 2nd Quarter 2026 on Bloomberg Television

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced that it will produce an upcoming episode of its acclaimed television series New Frontiers featuring Milrose Consultants, with the segment scheduled to air in the second quarter of 2026.

The upcoming broadcast will explore how Milrose Consultants has established itself as a leading force in the building lifecycle sector by helping developers, owners, architects, engineers, and contractors navigate the regulatory, technical, and operational demands that shape modern construction and redevelopment projects. The episode will focus on Milrose’s work across permitting, code consulting, municipal compliance, special inspections, architectural and engineering support, and related services that help guide projects from early planning through construction and ongoing operations.

Since our founding, Milrose Consultants has built a national reputation for helping clients manage the increasingly complex requirements tied to development, construction, renovation, and property operations. With more than 40 years of industry success and trusted by world-class brands, the firm has grown into the nation’s premier building lifecycle company.

Milrose operates on a national platform with more than 400 employees, serving clients in all 50 states. The company has supported thousands of projects across commercial, residential, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and institutional sectors. From 2012 through 2019, Milrose filed more than 16,000 jobs and contributed to more than $8 billion in construction projects, reflecting the scale of its work and its significance within the built environment.

Among the firm’s notable projects is One Vanderbilt in Manhattan, where Milrose provided code and zoning consulting, application filings, agency coordination, and certificate of occupancy support. The 1.7 million-square-foot tower, rising more than 1,400 feet, also involved major transit-related improvements connected to Grand Central Terminal. Milrose played an important role in helping move the project through multiple approval and coordination stages under a demanding construction timeline.

Milrose also supported work on Google’s Pacific Shores campus in Redwood City, where the company helped implement a permitting strategy designed to keep construction moving efficiently while planning review remained in progress. Its portfolio also includes work connected to the New York Public Library renovation program, Madison Square Garden, Verizon Corporate Headquarters, and Amazon developments, among other significant assignments.

The New Frontiers episode is also expected to highlight Milrose’s broader evolution from traditional permit expediting into a more comprehensive and integrated building lifecycle platform. Today, the firm’s services span nationwide permitting, code and zoning consulting, due diligence and research, violation resolution, fire and life safety support, environmental services, department of transportation coordination, special and progress inspections, and architectural and engineering solutions.

Central to Milrose’s growth is its team of lifecycle advisors, professionals who bring regulatory knowledge, code expertise, and strategic guidance to each assignment. By working in close coordination with developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and owners, the company helps simplify difficult processes, reduce delays, improve project coordination, and support stronger outcomes.

Milrose has also expanded through strategic growth initiatives. Over a four-year period, the company completed eight acquisitions that broadened its capabilities and geographic reach. During that same period, Milrose reported an increase in Net Promoter Score from 46 to 56, a sign of growing client satisfaction and confidence. The firm has paired that expansion with continued investment in project visibility, workflow management, and operational systems intended to give clients greater clarity throughout the project lifecycle.

For Planet TV Studios, the Milrose Consultants story aligns closely with the editorial mission of New Frontiers, a documentary-style series created to educate and inform audiences by featuring organizations and individuals making meaningful contributions across business, medicine, science, technology, sustainability, and other industries that shape everyday life. The series is recognized for presenting substantive stories in a format that is accessible, credible, and relevant to a broad audience.

Planet TV Studios has developed a reputation for producing educational and business-focused programming designed to highlight organizations driving measurable progress in their fields. New Frontiers has been associated with television distribution that includes Bloomberg TV and Fox Business, while Planet TV Studios’ broader programming has reached audiences through national, regional, and international broadcast and digital channels.

As development projects become more regulated, timelines grow tighter, and building performance standards continue to evolve, the work performed behind the scenes has become increasingly vital. The upcoming New Frontiers episode featuring Milrose Consultants will provide viewers with an inside look at the expertise, coordination, and leadership required to move complex projects forward and support the systems and structures that define modern communities.

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose Consultants is a premier national building lifecycle firm providing fully integrated services in permitting, code consulting, municipal compliance, special inspections, architectural and engineering support, and remediations. With more than four decades of success and the trust of world-class brands, Milrose helps clients navigate complexity across every phase of a building’s lifecycle. Its multidisciplinary team works alongside developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and owners to support compliance, improve efficiency, and help projects move forward with confidence from early planning and design through construction and ongoing operations.

About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios is a television production company known for creating educational, documentary-style programming that explores important developments in business, health, science, technology, and social impact. Through New Frontiers and other original productions, Planet TV Studios brings compelling stories to television audiences by featuring organizations, ideas, and advancements that are influencing industries and improving the way people live and work.

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