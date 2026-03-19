HIji RR Holds Up Two CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARD Medals

Electronic rock artist HIji RR wins two CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS for “Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)”.

Being recognized for one award is amazing, but two? That’s just remarkable! I’m still in awe. A sincere THANK YOU to the CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS judges and the voting fans for the recognition!” — HIji RR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIji RR ’s collaboration with Monkey Warhol earned two California Music Video Awards (CMVAs) for their music video, “Lucky Stars”. The 9th annual awards event was held on February 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Prior to this, HIji RR was announced as a recipient of CMVAs’ “The Trippy Award”, a Special Achievement Award category which recognizes exceptional creative, artistic, and technical contributions to music video and film production. The second award for HIji RR, a Viewers Choice category, was announced at the event: “The Chip E. Best EDM/Dance Music Video” award.“Being recognized for one award is amazing,” says electronic rock artist HIji RR. “But two? That’s just remarkable! I’m still in awe. A sincere THANK YOU to the California Music Video Awards judges and the voting fans for the recognition!”“AWESOME and super cool!!!” says techno pop musician Monkey Warhol. “I truly wasn't expecting this. Such an amazing set of wins for us!”The live action/animated music video, “ Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol) ”, was written, produced, and directed by HIji RR for the track of the same name featured on the collaboration e.p., “HIji RR vs Monkey Warhol.” The music video tells an exciting story of Monkey Warhol piloting a spacecraft through the stars while HIji RR (in a remotely located control room) guides him through the challenges that he faces.HIji RR and Monkey Warhol co-wrote the catchy electro-pop song set to melodic hooks and hypnotic beats. However, the illustrations featured throughout the music video were crafted by independent visual artist, L.Z. Anna.Of her contribution, L.Z. Anna says, “I had a lot of fun drawing for ‘Lucky Stars’, and I’m happy that a lot of people got to see it!”The music video for “Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)” is available to watch on HIji RR’s YouTube channel . For listening, the track is also available for streaming or purchase on all major digital audio platforms.About HIji RRPronounced "high" "jye" "are are", HIji RR is an electronic musician based in Silicon Valley, California. He fuses together synthesizers, guitars, and virtual instruments into electronic songs with catchy hooks. In addition to “Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)", notable tracks include “Another Number”, "Way of Life", and “When I’m Ready”. His songs are further expressed through music videos that are produced & directed through HIji RR’s vision. When not focusing on his own works, he remixes other artists, transforming original tracks into new creations. Alternative rock, industrial, and electronica are just a few words that describe HIji RR. Learn more at www.hijirr.com About Monkey WarholTechno pop artist Monkey Warhol hails out of Minneapolis. Originally conceived as a side project, Monkey Warhol uses synthetic instruments and creative experimentation to produce energetic electronic music. “Times of Your Life”, “Lovely Lady”, and “Everything Starts with an E” are among his most well-known tracks. Regarding his name, “Monkey” is a reference to the "infinite monkey theorem”, while “Warhol” is a reference to the expression “15 minutes of fame”. Learn more about Monkey Warhol at www.monkeywarhol.com About the California Music Video AwardsThe California Music Video Awards (CMVAs), presented by TasteTV, honor excellence and innovation in music videos, music films, and visual storytelling. Celebrating creative achievement across genres and platforms, the CMVAs recognize outstanding work from artists, directors, producers, and creators from around the world. With a focus on originality, cultural impact, and cinematic craft, the awards spotlight both emerging voices and established talent shaping the future of music-driven visual media. Learn more at www.MusicalVideoAwards.com

HIji RR is a 2x California Music Video Awards Recipient

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