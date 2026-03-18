Too Lost Secures 9-Figure Strategic Investment Led by GoldState Music and TA Associates

Too Lost has announced a strategic investment led by GoldState Music and TA Associates, alongside a senior credit facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost has announced a strategic investment led by GoldState Music and TA Associates, alongside a senior credit facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners.This capital significantly expands Too Lost’s ability to invest in artist advances, catalog acquisitions, and the continued development of its proprietary technology platform. Too Lost’s founders and management team will continue to lead the company and remain its largest shareholders.The investment brings together Too Lost’s technology-driven platform with two experienced institutional partners in music, technology, and services. GoldState Music—who recently announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepoint targeting growth investments—brings deep expertise in music investing and intends to work closely with Too Lost as a commercial partner.Meanwhile, TA Associates contributes a long track record of partnering with growth companies across technology and services. The credit facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners provides dedicated debt capital to support artist advances, catalog acquisitions, and broader strategic initiatives.“We built Too Lost to give independent artists and labels the technology, services, and support they need to grow on their own terms,” Too Lost Co-Founder & CEO Gregory Hirschhorn told Digital Music News. “GoldState and TA share our respect for artist independence and our long-term vision for modernizing the music industry. Their deep experience and resources will allow us to invest further in our platform, expand globally, and put more capital and opportunity directly into artists’ hands.”“The independent music sector continues to grow faster than the broader industry, and creators are increasingly looking for sophisticated support and services without sacrificing ownership,” adds Michael Berk, Managing Director & Co-Head of TA’s North America Services Group. “Too Lost has built a differentiated platform that combines industry-leading technology with high-touch services, positioning the company well to meet artists’ evolving needs and benefit from the industry’s long-term growth.”“Too Lost has rapidly emerged as a trusted distribution and publishing partner, with a scalable platform that supports the creative music community, from emerging artists releasing their first works to the institutional investor actively managing a complex portfolio of music rights,” adds Charles Goldstuck, Founder & Managing Partner of GoldState Music. “We are excited to partner with Too Lost to help drive innovation, create greater value for artists, and deploy capital in support of their growth.”JEGI LEONIS served as financial advisor to Too Lost, and Paul Hasting LLP provided legal counsel. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to TA Associates. Audit, tax, and additional advisory services were provided by Deloitte LLP, EisnerAmper LLP, and Grant Thorton LLP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.