SUDEN PR CELEBRATES SOUTH FLORIDA GROWTH WITH OFFICIAL RIBBON CUTTING IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

The boutique PR agency marks continued growth with celebration of community and client success

Palm Beach County has been an incredibly supportive and inspiring place to grow our business.” — Breanna Walther

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suden PR , a woman-owned boutique public relations agency founded by Breanna Walther (née Suden), will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches on April 9, 2026 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will mark an important milestone for the growing agency as it continues expanding its presence in South Florida.Founded in 2020, Suden PR was built on the belief that high-quality public relations should be accessible to brands at every stage of growth. The agency specializes in strategic media relations and storytelling, helping small businesses, entrepreneurs, and emerging brands gain meaningful visibility and credibility through thoughtful communications strategies.The ribbon cutting ceremony will bring together local business leaders, Chamber members, community partners, and clients to celebrate the continued growth of Suden PR and its commitment to supporting the local business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the founder, connect with fellow professionals, and learn more about the agency’s mission to help businesses share their stories and make an impact.“Palm Beach County has been an incredibly supportive and inspiring place to grow our business,” said Breanna Walther, President and Founder of Suden PR. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with the Chamber of Commerce and the community that has embraced and supported our work. Our goal has always been to provide high-level public relations with a boutique, hands-on approach, and we look forward to continuing to help local businesses and brands shine.”Since its launch, Suden PR has earned recognition for its strategic media relations and personalized approach, securing coverage for clients across national and local media. The agency works with a diverse range of clients, including those in arts and culture, home and design, fashion and accessories, health and wellness, food and beverage, entrepreneurship, professional services, and more.Founder Breanna Walther has also been recognized for her leadership in public relations and entrepreneurship, including nominations for the Influential Businesswoman Awards 2026 Most Influential PR Business Leader (USA) – Impact-Driven Strategy Innovation Award and PR Innovator of the Year 2026 (South Florida). She is additionally a nominee for the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ 2026 Small Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year, highlighting her impact in the local business community.The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, followed by light refreshments and networking. Community members and local professionals are invited to attend.ABOUT SUDEN PRFounded amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Suden PR is a dynamic force in the public relations industry, renowned for delivering exceptional results. Built upon the methodology of ensuring that every client—regardless of size or budget—receives unparalleled service, the agency has consistently elevated clients onto the global stage, securing top-tier coverage across nationally and locally syndicated publications worldwide. Led by founder Breanna Walther, who brings over a decade of dedicated industry experience, Suden PR excels in strategic thinking, innovative campaigns, and measurable, game-changing outcomes.The agency works with clients across a wide range of industries, including, but not limited to, arts and culture, home and design, fashion and accessories, health and wellness, food and beverage, as well as professional sectors such as law, real estate, and mortgage. Suden PR provides high-quality media relations, strategy, and copywriting tailored to each client’s unique needs, ensuring every brand receives the attention and visibility it deserves.Walther has been recognized for her leadership in public relations and entrepreneurship and is a nominee for the Influential Businesswoman Awards 2026 Most Influential PR Business Leader (USA) – Impact-Driven Strategy Innovation Award and PR Innovator of the Year 2026 (South Florida). She is also a nominee for the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ 2026 Small Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year, recognizing her leadership and impact within the Palm Beach County business community.

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