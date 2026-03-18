South Coast Chorale to Perform 'Miscast Cabaret' at Trademark Brewing this Saturday, March 21

Miscast Cabaret flyer The South Coast Chorale's diverse and unique ensemble encompasses friends, families and supporters.

The Chorale Invites Attendees to Arrive Early and Stay Late for Beer, Wine, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Driftwood Smashers Food Truck

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 21 at Trademark Brewing ’s taproom location in downtown Long Beach, the South Coast Chorale (SCC) will be performing “Miscast Cabaret,” an intriguing celebration of authentic voice, daring reinterpretation, and the thrill of reshaping what’s expected. The evening promises a perfect marriage of the daring and creative chances both the Chorale and Trademark’s award-winning brewers have made to popular acclaim.This intimate, up-close evening brings the Broadway songs the Chorale’s singers have always held close — far beyond the roles they were expected to play — transforming each piece with presence, passion, and purpose. From golden-age classics to contemporary hits, these beloved numbers take on vivid new life in a setting that honors the courage, pride, and joy of claiming the role that finally feels like home.Although the performance will start at 7:30pm, Trademark Brewing will be open from 12 noon and stay open until 11pm, allowing attendees to sip, eat and mingle at their own pace. Besides nearly 20 beers on tap including its award-winning Codebreaker IPA and A La Playa Mexican Lager, Trademark will be offering wine – plus there will be an on-site Driftwood Smashers food truck on the adjacent outdoor patio before, during and after the concert. Non-alcoholic drink options include Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Topo Chico, locally made Kombucha and other soft drinks.Remaining tickets are $20 and available online at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/south-coast-chorale/69683c643150364457dd3dce as well as at the box office on Saturday evening.Although attendees are encouraged to rideshare or take public transit (there are bus stops and a light rail station nearby), there is also some free parking available at 1401 Long Beach Blvd.This performance is supported, in part, by The Arts Council for Long Beach, The City of Long Beach, The Port of Long Beach and the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.About South Coast Chorale (SCC)Founded in 1990, the South Coast Chorale is a community vocal ensemble comprised of individuals who simply enjoy singing and working together. Based in the LGBTQ+ community, SCC is proud to be a diverse ensemble that encompasses friends, families & supporters, all of whom are dedicated to building bridges between communities by using music to remind us all that we are more alike than different.Over the years, SCC has filled a vital role in helping to enhance the cultural and educational life of greater Long Beach through partnerships with local community organizations. In the Spring of 2023, the Chorale presented a concert focused on anti-bullying and acceptance. A musical presentation of the story “Oliver Button is a Sissy” was performed in partnership with a youth theater group and two other Long Beach arts organizations. Free educational performances were presented to nearly 1,600 Long Beach area elementary school students, in addition to public performances.The Chorale has established a reputation of performances that are distinguished for their LGBTQ+ diversity and artistic excellence, receiving community nominations and recognition from local city and state leaders and organizations, as well as audience praise. From the West Coast premiere of a choral tribute to the life and accomplishments of openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, to the Southern California premiere of “Street Requiem” honoring those who have lived and died on the streets, the many talented singers that have graced the ranks of SCC have performed for thousands of audience members all over the US and Canada, spreading musical messages that resound with echoes of harmony and belonging.For more information on the South Coast Chorale, visit https://www.southcoastchorale.org About Trademark BrewingOpening in June 2019, nationally recognized Trademark Brewing is the first production craft brewery in Long Beach and one of the only sustainability-focused breweries in California. Special equipment and processes allow its brewers to use less than half the water of other breweries its size and 30% less energy. In late 2025, a new taproom opened at The Enclave, a new retail and food hall complex in Torrance, thereby bringing Trademark’s award-winning beers, guest taps, wine and more to the South Bay.For more information on Trademark Brewing, visit https://trademarkbrewing.com/

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