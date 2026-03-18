The Friendship Institute Launches New Podcast Season Exploring the Link Between Well-being and Human Connection

The Doctor, the Coach & the CEO

The new season, “Friendship, Well-being, and Wellness,” explores a powerful premise: the state of the physical body influences the state of our relationships.

Medicine is finally beginning to recognize that social connection is not simply emotionally beneficial. It is physiologically protective,” Greenfield said.” — Russell Greenfield, MD, co-founder

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Friendship Capacity and Our Well-being Go Hand in HandHow much of our friendship capacity is biological?The Friendship Institute launches “Friendship, Well-being, and Wellness,” examining the biological forces behind human connectionThe Friendship Institute has launched a new season of its Friendship Matters podcast that challenges one of the most common assumptions about relationships. What if friendship struggles are not always interpersonal problems? What if they are sometimes biological ones?The new season, “Friendship, Well-being, and Wellness,” explores a powerful premise: the state of the body influences the state of our relationships.Stress, sleep deprivation, nervous system dysregulation, and chronic illness can quietly reshape how people perceive, interpret, and respond to others. When the body is under strain, empathy narrows, patience declines, and misunderstandings multiply. In short, our physical bodies may help define our friendship capacities.Growing research suggests that human connection is not only social; it is also biological. Studies have linked loneliness and social isolation to increased inflammation and changes in immune function, while sleep deprivation has been shown to increase social withdrawal and reduce the brain’s ability to accurately interpret social cues.Hosted by leadership advisor Donna Brighton, Russell Greenfield, M.D., and executive coach Lisa T. Grimes, the current season of Friendship Matters brings together experts across neuroscience, medicine, psychology, and human performance to explore how physiology influences relational life.“We tend to treat friendship challenges as character issues or communication problems,” said Donna Brighton, co-founder of The Friendship Institute. “But biology plays a powerful role. When the body is inflamed, stressed, or exhausted, our emotional range narrows and our capacity for empathy shrinks. This season invites people to see relationships through a more biologically informed lens.”This season’s conversations explore questions many people quietly recognize but rarely examine:• Why does exhaustion make small misunderstandings feel like major conflicts?• Why do stressed people either overcommit to relationships or disappear from them?• Why can steady friendships calm the body while chaotic ones feel destabilizing?• And why might loneliness itself function as a physiological stressor rather than simply an emotional experience?We explore topics including inflammation and empathy, vagal tone and belonging, sleep and social perception, trauma patterns in friendship, and the gut-brain connection to social motivation.Lisa T. Grimes, CEO and co-founder, believes the insights extend beyond personal relationships into leadership and workplace culture. “Connection is often treated as a soft skill,” Grimes said. “But research shows that connection plays a critical role in resilience and decision-making. Leaders who understand the biological side of connection create healthier teams and stronger organizations.”For integrative medicine and Whole Health expert Russell Greenfield, M.D., the relationship between health and connection is increasingly clear. “Medicine is finally beginning to recognize that social connection is not simply emotionally beneficial. It is physiologically protective,” Greenfield said. “Chronic loneliness has been associated with increased inflammation, hormonal disruption, and elevated risk for several major health conditions. When we improve connection, we also often improve health outcomes.”The season arrives as researchers and public health leaders continue to raise alarms about rising loneliness and social disconnection across modern society. What if connection also functions as a biological regulator, helping stabilize emotional resilience and stress hormones? What if strengthening friendships also requires caring for the nervous system, sleep, and physical health that support them?The new season of Friendship Matters podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms.About the Friendship Matters PodcastFriendship Matters explores the science, stories, and strategies behind meaningful human connection. Hosted by Donna Brighton, Russell Greenfield, M.D., and Lisa T. Grimes, the podcast features conversations with experts across leadership, health, and human development.About the Friendship InstituteThe Friendship Institute is a research-based organization dedicated to helping people build richer, more meaningful friendships. Created to counter the silent epidemic of loneliness, the Institute is on a bold mission to help ten million people cultivate deeper, life-giving connections.We combine science and soul to make friendship a skill, not a stroke of luck. Through the Friendship Matters podcast, Connection Coach Certification, workshops, and tools like the Civility Index™, the Institute equips busy professionals with science-backed strategies to promote belonging and well-being.Learn more at www.friendshipinstitute.org

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