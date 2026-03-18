Council Passes Climate Resiliency Legislation Sponsored by Councilmembers Luedtke, Friedson and Glass

MARYLAND, March 18 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

From the Offices of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Andrew Friedson and Evan Glass

Bill expands Montgomery County Green Bank’s ability to support flood mitigation, heat resilience and infrastructure protection projects

The Montgomery County Council passed Bill 2-26 - Taxation - Fuel-Energy Tax-Amendments today, legislation sponsored by Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Andrew Friedson and Evan Glass to strengthen the County’s response to climate change by expanding support for climate resiliency projects through the Montgomery County Green Bank.

The legislation allows the Green Bank to use fuel-energy tax revenue it already receives to support climate resilience and adaptation projects, in addition to its existing work financing renewable energy and energy-efficiency initiatives. The bill does not create a new tax and is budget neutral.

Climate resiliency projects supported through the Green Bank help protect residents, businesses, and the natural environment from the impacts of climate change Montgomery County already faces, including more frequent flooding, extreme heat, and severe weather events. Examples include increasing drainage capacity, protecting electrical systems in buildings, expanding tree canopy coverage, installing early flood warning systems, and creating green infrastructure to better capture stormwater.

“As climate change accelerates, the region already experiences more frequent flooding, extreme heat, and infrastructure strain,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This legislation builds on the County’s partnership with the Green Bank and further leverages its ability to help finance projects to support residents in preparing for and withstanding these impacts.”

“I was proud to work with Tom Hucker to author the largest climate investment in County history, which increased the Montgomery County Green Bank’s capacity from $10 million to $230 million and growing,” said Councilmember Friedson, lead sponsor of the 2022 Montgomery County Green Building Now Act. “The Green Bank has become an indispensable partner that’s made clean energy projects possible for our residents, businesses and nonprofits, and so I am proud to be a sponsor of this legislation to expand the scope of our dedicated funding to climate resiliency and continue on our path to a cleaner, more resilient community.”

“Montgomery County is already feeling the impacts of the climate crisis — from heavier flooding to more extreme heat,” said Councilmember Glass, chair of the Transportation & Environment Committee and a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. “This legislation strengthens our ability to respond to climate change by giving the Green Bank the tools it needs to support climate resiliency projects that protect residents, businesses, and our environment. This is about turning climate action into real protections for our community.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the Council for passing this critical legislation. The Fuel Energy Tax is tied directly to carbon-intensive energy uses—the same activities driving both emissions and the increasing physical impacts of climate change,” said Stephen Morel, CEO of Montgomery County Green Bank. “Allowing these funds to support resilience and adaptation investments creates a fiscally responsible alignment between revenue and risk reduction, positioning Montgomery County as a national leader in climate resilience finance. Through the Green Bank’s resilience strategy, Protecting the Path to Net-Zero, we are demonstrating how public capital can mobilize private investment to protect affordable housing, farms and critical infrastructure.”

Bill 2-26 is cosponsored by Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Kate Stewart, Sidney Katz, and Shebra Evans.

For more information on the Montgomery County Green Bank’s resilience and adaptation work, visit the Montgomery County Green Bank's webpage.

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