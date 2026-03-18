Councilmember Sayles Calls for Smarter Spending Before Raising Taxes

MARYLAND, March 18 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 17, 2026—Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles today released the following statement regarding County Executive Elrich’s proposed $8.01 billion budget:

“I recognize the seriousness of County Executive Elrich’s proposed budget and the difficult decisions it represents. It addresses many priorities I have championed in my S.M.A.R.T. agenda, including strengthening education, improving affordability, advancing equity, revitalizing our economy, and tackling climate change.

However, this proposal includes a 6.3-cent property tax increase for MCPS and raises the county income tax from 3.2 to 3.3 percent. These are significant asks for families already managing higher living costs, federal employee layoffs, and the loss of federal grants supporting essential services. The County Executive’s budget also projects an $854 million federal revenue shortfall over the next six years. Residents are living this reality today.

We should not ask them to do more without first showing that we are prepared to make hard choices. I do not support across-the-board cuts, jeopardizing the economic security of working families and frontline workers, or reducing essential public services. But I do support a careful, line-by-line review of county operations to eliminate redundancies and streamline service delivery while upholding equity and protecting our workforce.

Incremental tax increases are not a sustainable long-term solution. Montgomery County has unique assets to fund our priorities without overburdening families: a world-class life sciences corridor, federal research institutions, a highly educated workforce, and a strong agricultural reserve. By attracting industries, supporting small businesses, and connecting our talent pipeline from MCPS, Montgomery College, and Universities at Shady Grove to local opportunities, we can grow a smarter, stronger, and more sustainable economy.

My office will review this budget thoroughly, collaborating with Council colleagues, the County Executive’s team, advocates, and community leaders to identify opportunities for more effective spending. I also welcome input from residents on how we can move Montgomery County forward together.”





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