Moroccan Researcher Dr. Mohammed Rochd Charrat Sets World Record with 1,656 Certificates in One Year

Dr. Mohammed Rochd Charrat, Moroccan researcher and journalist, sets a world record with 1,656 online learning certificates in 12 months

Moroccan researcher and journalist Dr. Mohammed Rochd Charrat has set a world record by earning 1,656 online certificates in just 12 months

This world record is not just a number, but a symbol of continuous learning and Morocco’s potential in the global knowledge economy” — Dr. Mohammed Rochd Charrat

CASABLANCA, CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable achievement highlighting the power of continuous learning, Moroccan researcher and journalist Dr. Mohammed Rochd Charrat has set a world record by earning 1,656 online certificates in just 12 months.The official announcement is available here:“This world record is not just a number, but a symbol of continuous learning and Morocco’s potential in the global knowledge economy”— Dr. Mohammed Rochd CharratMore than a record, this achievement tells the story of an individual commitment to discipline, resilience, and lifelong learning.For an entire year, Dr. Charrat dedicated several hours each day to studying across leading global learning platforms. His journey spanned a wide range of disciplines, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, institutional communication, digital law, and strategic management.“At a time when knowledge is evolving faster than ever, learning is no longer a phase—it is a permanent responsibility,” said Dr. Charrat.This record reflects a broader global trend: the rise of self-driven education and digital learning ecosystems, where motivated individuals can access world-class knowledge regardless of geography.Based in Casablanca, this achievement also highlights Morocco’s growing role as an emerging hub for knowledge, innovation, and digital transformation in the global landscape.It reflects the potential of Moroccan talent to compete and lead in the global knowledge economy.With a background in communication, governance, and international certifications from leading institutions, Dr. Charrat continues to advocate for continuous learning as a strategic tool for both personal and national development.His accomplishment demonstrates that exceptional results can be achieved through consistency, intellectual curiosity, and long-term commitment to excellence.---CONTACTDr. Mohammed Rochd CharratAlamriyadi+212603570556mohamedrochd@gmail.com"consistency, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to personal growth".

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