Shapiro Administration Invests $425,000 to Support the Growth and Revitalization of Downtown Harrisburg

Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro brought together Harrisburg city leaders, Harrisburg’s legislative delegation in the General Assembly, city and state police, and local business owners for a meeting at the Governor’s office to chart a path for Harrisburg’s future. Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to making strategic investments like this one to help improve the capital city’s downtown.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s investment of $425,000 to support the growth and revitalization of downtown Harrisburg. The 2025-26 bipartisan budget, signed by Governor Shapiro, directs $350,000 through to the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) to help develop a Downtown Revitalization Action Plan and $75,000 to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District to strengthen safety and security in downtown Harrisburg.

“Downtowns and main streets are the heart of our communities — they’re where people gather, where small businesses grow, and where local economies take shape,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “This investment reflects the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to working alongside local partners to help improve Harrisburg. Bringing together thoughtful planning, strategic investment, and community leadership helps drive the kind of revitalization that strengthens downtowns, supports local businesses, and creates new opportunities for residents.”

Deputy Secretary Vilello was joined by state and local officials and other partners at Strawberry Square for today’s announcement.

“Last year, when we started the work of bringing everyone together for downtown revitalization, I promised to fight for the resources needed to do it,” said Senator Patty Kim. “I am proud to stand with the Shapiro Administration, DCED, and our public and private partners to announce investments that kick-start this transformational effort.”

“This grant is a game changer for Downtown Harrisburg,” said Representative David Madsen. “I’m excited to see these funds breathe new life into our streets, activate storefronts and public spaces, and create more reasons for families, visitors, and entrepreneurs to spend time here. This is a critical step toward realizing Harrisburg’s full potential, and I’ll keep working with local leaders and partners to turn this momentum into lasting opportunity for our community.”

“Harrisburg’s downtown is the front door to our Capital City. It is where residents work, where visitors experience our community, and where businesses invest in our future. While our administration is committed to revitalizing neighborhoods across the entire city, strengthening downtown creates momentum that benefits every neighborhood in Harrisburg,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “We are grateful to Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth for partnering with us on this investment and for recognizing the importance of a strong and vibrant capital city.”

“Since day one, we’ve known that revitalizing downtown Harrisburg is not work any single entity or group can do alone. As we work alongside business leaders, community partners, and local, county, and state government leadership, this funding turns the collaboration we’ve built together into real action,” said President and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC Ryan Unger. “We are grateful for the Shapiro Administration and Senator Kim’s leadership. And their recognition that a vibrant downtown Harrisburg is essential to the economic prosperity of the entire Capital Region and Commonwealth”.

“The Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District’s mission is to keep downtown Harrisburg clean, safe, and beautiful,” said Executive Director of the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District Todd Vander Woude. “We appreciate the state’s support of our safe initiative by enhancing and expanding our walking police patrol detail.”

“Harrisburg City Council is eager to assist in the engagement of our residents to ensure all voices are heard in the revitalization of Downtown Harrisburg,” said President of Harrisburg City Council Danielle Hill.

“Dauphin County is committed to working with our partners at all levels of government and in the private sector to align economic investments with the stated needs of our diverse residents and workforce to deliver the vibrant, healthy downtown Harrisburg and the surrounding communities deserve,” said County Commissioners Justin Douglas, Mike Pries, and George P. Hartwick, III.

Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro brought together Harrisburg city leaders, Harrisburg’s legislative delegation in the General Assembly, city and state police, and local business owners for a meeting at the Governor’s office to chart a path for Harrisburg’s future. Governor Shapiro made clear that his Administration is committed to investing in and supporting the city’s success. Local leaders coming together, collaborating, and putting forth a unified plan for the city is a pathway to success.

On February 2, Governor Shapiro visited downtown businesses like McGrath’s Pub and Anna Rose Bakery and called for continued investments in Harrisburg’s downtown. The Governor is committed to invested in our downtowns to make sure they remain great places to live, work, and gather. The Shapiro Administration has also been active partner and catalyst in supporting Harrisburg’s growth — most recently by:

Investing in business development projects, like US Durum’s $8 million expansion project to grow their manufacturing operations in Harrisburg — creating 25 new jobs.

Boosting affordable housing options in the Allison Hill neighborhood with investment going to Wildheart Ministries’ The Gateway project to transform five vacant properties into affordable housing and commercial spaces to benefit residents.

Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader ― his 2026-27 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov or 717.418.4014

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