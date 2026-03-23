Revol One Financial® Launches BonusRev™ Fixed Index Annuity, Unleashing Agility, Choice, Momentum

BonusRev™ reflects how we build: fast, flexible, and with purpose...we empower financial professionals to better align product structure with client needs. ” — Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial announced today the launch of BonusRev ™ Fixed Index Annuity, the first in a new wave of product innovation powered by the company’s agile operating model, differentiated product development engine, and unwavering commitment to best-in-class service.Designed to deliver early momentum with built-in flexibility, BonusRev™ offers distribution partners and financial professionals a product with meaningful options. With two Premium Bonus options, financial professionals can help clients choose the bonus that aligns with their retirement goals, with the selected option determining key product features including crediting rates and liquidity.BonusRev™ features an Index Lock option, giving clients the opportunity to capture and protect potential gains during an index strategy term. The annuity also offers multiple Index Strategy Options, including a 5 Year Guaranteed Cap Rate Index Strategy Option to help support guaranteed long-term growth potential.“BonusRev™ reflects how we build: fast, flexible, and with purpose,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer at Revol One Financial. “By offering choice upfront and design flexibility throughout, we empower financial professionals to better align product structure with client needs. That’s how you create momentum and stay nimble.”BonusRev™ marks the first of several fixed index annuities scheduled to launch from Revol One Financial in 2026, reinforcing the company’s ability to rapidly bring relevant solutions to market.“This launch demonstrates how we continue to REVOLutionize the norm,” said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman & CEO of Revol One Financial. “We are intentionally delivering products with purpose—bringing differentiated solutions to market that help financial professionals serve clients in new ways and reach new markets. Our ability to move quickly and deliver what the market needs is how we continue to grow and expand the role of annuities in retirement planning.With Premium Bonus momentum, flexible design, and Index Lock capabilities, BonusRev™ exemplifies how Revol One Financial leads the industry forward—delivering solutions with speed, purpose, and the confidence to help clients move confidently toward retirement.About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com. AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Positive.” The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.

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