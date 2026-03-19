Visit Oceanside and Visit Temecula Valley Launch 'Waves to Wine,' A New Southern California Road Trip Experience

Waves to Wine SoCal Road Trip from Oceanside to Temecula

Two Original Destinations. One Epic SoCal Escape. Waves to Wine combines Oceanside's legendary surf culture with Temecula's sun-drenched wine country.

Guests can linger a few nights in Oceanside to master the pace of the coast and then take a scenic drive to Temecula Valley and spend a few days enjoying our award-winning wine culture.” — Annette Brown, CMO, Visit Temecula Valley

OCEANSIDE/TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Oceanside and Visit Temecula Valley have joined forces to launch Waves to Wine , a curated road trip experience linking Oceanside’s legendary surf culture with Temecula Valley’s sun-drenched wine country. Connecting coastal charm with rolling vineyards, the program offers an easy, immersive way to experience the best of Southern California—all in one seamless getaway.Designed for both ease and flexibility, Waves to Wine features ready-made itineraries that blend coastal and inland experiences—from beachside stays and ocean activities to wine tastings, dining, and vineyard tours. Four curated themes—celebrations, wellness, outdoor adventure, and history and culture—give travelers a simple, customizable way to plan their trip.In less than an hour, visitors can move from the crest of a Pacific wave to the first pour of a Temecula Valley Syrah. By pairing Oceanside’s laid-back coastal energy with Temecula’s relaxed wine country charm, Waves to Wine offers a refreshing alternative to city-based travel—inviting visitors to slow down and enjoy the journey as much as the destinations.“Oceanside and Temecula showcase the diversity of Southern California in a way few pairings can,” said Leslee Gaul, CEO of Visit Oceanside. “From ocean breezes to vineyard views, Waves to Wine encourages visitors to slow down, explore, and immerse themselves in each destination.”Located in northern San Diego County, Oceanside is a quintessential coastal town known for its bungalow neighborhoods, laid-back surf-town vibe, and small-town charm. The destination features a creative, food-forward dining scene highlighted by dock-to-dish and farm-to-table cuisine, a thriving craft beverage community, abundant outdoor recreation from surfing to cycling, and a vibrant cultural landscape with museums, theaters, and public art.Located just 35 miles away, Temecula Valley, also known as Southern California Wine Country, boasts miles of vineyards, award-winning wineries, and Tuscan-like landscapes. Visitors can enjoy sunrise hot air balloon flights over the vines, trail rides on horseback, hiking, wellness experiences, and more. In Old Town Temecula, the region’s pioneer spirit lives on through preserved storefronts and innovative farm-to-table eateries, a not-so-secret speakeasy, and the largest country music venue on the West Coast.Oceanside and Temecula Valley are connected primarily by Highway 76, an east-to-west corridor with deep historical roots. First traveled by Native Americans and later envisioned by the National Park Service as part of a proposed bike trail tentatively called Waves to Wine, the route serves as a great foundation for a classic Southern California road trip.“To truly capture the spirit of Southern California, you need more than a day trip,” said Annette Brown, CMO of Visit Temecula Valley. “With ‘Waves to Wine,’ we’re inviting guests to linger for a few nights in Oceanside to master the pace of the coast and then take a scenic hour’s drive to Temecula Valley and spend a few days enjoying our award-winning wine culture. It’s a seamless blend of salt air and vintage charm that deserves to be savored slowly."For those planning their visit, the closest airport is San Diego International Airport, which is about 40 minutes by car from Oceanside and an hour from Temecula. Other nearby airports include Los Angeles International Airport, Palm Springs International Airport, Ontario International Airport, and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.For more information including a curated menu of itinerary ideas, go to: visitoceanside.org/waves-to-wine or visittemeculavalley.com/waves-to-wineAbout Visit OceansideVisit Oceanside is the official destination marketing organization and trusted travel authority for Oceanside, California. The organization leads leisure and group travel promotion while supporting a visitor economy that generates more than $625 million in annual spending and nearly 4,000 local jobs. Guided by its Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, Visit Oceanside is committed to responsible destination stewardship—balancing visitor growth with community well-being, environmental care, and long-term economic vitality. In addition to destination marketing, Visit Oceanside operates an official California Welcome Center, providing trusted trip-planning resources for travelers exploring the Southern California coast. www.visitoceanside.org About Visit Temecula ValleyVisit Temecula Valley (VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, short-term rentals, and more. It is a popular Southern California destination that includes Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. For more information go to: http://www.visittemeculavalley.com

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