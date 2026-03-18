Marie Smith Launches Nashville Women’s Networking Series

Photography by Mary Kathryn Photo

Monthly Experiences Blend Connection, Play And Conversation For Women Seeking Community

Virtual spaces have opened a lot of doors, but there is something different that happens when women are together in the same room, trying something new, laughing and having honest conversations.” — Marie Smith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Smith, founder of Golden Hour Coaching, is launching a new monthly women’s networking event series in Nashville designed to help women connect through shared experiences rather than traditional mixers. The series continues with the March Mahjong Women’s Networking Event, scheduled for March 24, 2026, from 6–9 PM CT in the Grassland area of Nashville.

Smith says, “Women are craving connection that feels real, not forced. I created these gatherings because networking does not have to mean awkward small talk and name tags. It can be fun, it can be memorable and it can help women walk away with genuine relationships.”

Smith is a mindset coach, speaker, retreat leader and Amazon bestselling co-author of Heal to Lead: Stories to Turn Your Wounds Into Wisdom. Through her signature Golden Flow Framework™, she helps women move from energy leaks to energy leadership.

Smith is also preparing to release her upcoming book, Jesus in My Pocket, publishing July 20, 2026, through Raven & Grace Press, which reflects on lessons she learned over more than a decade of bringing communion to nursing home residents.

The event series expands Smith’s work helping women reclaim their energy and build stronger community. Each monthly gathering centers around a shared activity designed to make connection feel natural. Earlier events brought women together for a guided vision painting experience, and a curling event held in honor of the Olympics, while the March event will introduce participants to mahjong with instruction from Southern Winds Mahjong.

The March gathering includes a mahjong lesson, casual networking, heavy appetizers, wine and mocktails. Participants will also leave with a prize and the opportunity to form new connections within the Nashville community. Registration is available at https://www.goldenhourcoaching.com/march-mahjong-event.

She adds, “In-person connection matters more than ever. Virtual spaces have opened a lot of doors, but there is something different that happens when women are together in the same room, trying something new, laughing and having honest conversations. When women gather around a shared experience, conversation flows more easily. That is where real connection starts.”

Future events in the series will feature creative and wellness-centered activities such as flower arranging, fused glass creations and movement-based gatherings. The launch comes as Smith enters her fourth year in business and continues expanding her coaching programs and retreats.

Through Golden Hour Coaching, Smith leads programs including Energize Your Life, a six-month membership designed to help women rebuild sustainable energy, along with retreats held across the United States and internationally.

Her work has been featured in Village Voice, US Business News, CEO Weekly, Women’s Journal and Your Williamson Magazine, as well as podcasts including “The Self-Love Tonic,” “Momplex” and “Gals Off the Grid.”

More information about the women’s networking events, including the upcoming March Mahjong gathering, is available at https://www.goldenhourcoaching.com/upcoming-events.

About Golden Hour Coaching

Golden Hour Coaching is a Nashville-based personal development company founded by Marie Smith. Through coaching, retreats, speaking engagements and group programs, the company helps high-achieving women reclaim their energy, reconnect with their truth and rise into alignment with the lives they are meant to lead. Its mission is grounded in Smith’s Golden Flow Framework™, which centers on the pillars Nourish, Move, Rest, Repeat. Learn more at goldenhourcoaching.com.

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