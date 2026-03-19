Hollywood Tastemakers Discover The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem At Oscars Week Luxury Gifting Suite

Kelsey Scott supporting The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem King Moore supporting The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem Actress Naomi Grossman supporting The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem

Stacey Lauren introduces a community-powered ecosystem designed to turn relationships into collaboration, revenue and charitable impact.

When people come together around a shared goal, relationships form, doors open, and communities can generate both opportunity and impact at the same time.” — Stacey Lauren

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and community-building innovator Stacey Lauren was featured during Oscars Week at A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite hosted by Heather Marianna and The Marianna Group on March 12 in Beverly Hills.The exclusive event brought together celebrities, media personalities, influencers, and industry leaders who gathered to discover standout brands, authors, and entrepreneurs across lifestyle, wellness, technology, and business.During the event, Stacey Lauren introduced Kelsey Scott, Gilles Marini, King Moore and many other guests to The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem , a new model for creating what she calls a “community of communities” - a global network where entrepreneurs, creators, leaders and changemakers collaborate around shared goals to build meaningful relationships, generate business opportunities, and raise money for causes they care about.Through this ecosystem, Lauren has created a vehicle that allows communities to grow together while generating both revenue and charitable impact.“At the heart of the Billion Dollar Impact is a simple idea,” said Stacey Lauren, founder of Do The Thing and creator of The Billion Dollar Impact. “When people come together around a shared goal, relationships form, doors open, and communities can generate both opportunity and impact at the same time. Our goal is to create a true win-win-win. The creator or entrepreneur earns revenue, the charity or cause receives funding, and the community benefits by coming together around something meaningful.”Lauren says the ecosystem reflects a pattern she has seen across philanthropy, entrepreneurship and community-building.“One of the things I noticed is that many celebrities have a platform and a desire to give back, but they don’t always know how to connect with the right nonprofit to support,” said Lauren. “Others care deeply about a cause and end up funding it themselves because they don’t yet have the infrastructure to bring people together around it.”Through that work, Lauren developed a framework to help people activate communities around meaningful goals and create opportunities for collaboration, visibility, and fundraising.The concept was further influenced by Lauren’s participation in global gatherings focused on philanthropy and innovation, including Sir Richard Branson’s “Disrupting for Good” community on Necker Island, where leaders explore new ways business and philanthropy can work together to create large-scale impact.Produced by The Marianna Group, A Toast To Hollywood has become one of the most sought-after celebrity gifting experiences during Oscars Week. The event features red carpet interviews, curated brand discovery, tastings, and immersive brand activations where innovative entrepreneurs connect directly with leaders in entertainment and media.Guests at A Toast To Hollywood were introduced to Lauren’s expanding Billion Dollar Impact ecosystem, which includes collaborative networking experiences, community activation events, impact auctions, and an upcoming marketplace designed to help entrepreneurs and creators amplify their visibility while generating both business growth and charitable impact.For Lauren, the event represented a natural extension of her mission.“In a time when many people feel disconnected despite living in a hyper-connected world,” she said, “the solution isn’t more content or more followers. It’s bringing the right people together around a meaningful goal.”Through her global platform Do The Thing, Lauren has helped individuals step forward, find their voice, and take action on ideas that matter. Through the broader Billion Dollar Impact ecosystem, she is expanding that work into a movement designed to connect communities, unlock collaboration, and create meaningful impact at scale.More information about the Billion Dollar Impact ecosystem can be found at: https://thebilliondollarimpact.com About Stacey LaurenStacey Lauren is a speaker, charity fundraising auctioneer, and the founder of Do The Thing, a global platform focused on activating communities around shared goals. Lauren, a former CEO and co-founder of a successful staffing company launched in 2001, spent more than two decades building and scaling businesses before selling her stake in 2022. That transition led her to focus on helping entrepreneurs, organizations, and changemakers build communities that create both business momentum and social impact. Through initiatives such as My People Parties, Community Activation Challenges powered by Do The Thing, and the Billion Dollar Impact ecosystem, Lauren helps people bring others together around meaningful goals to create collaboration, visibility, and opportunity. Lauren has appeared on TEDx stages, spoken at the United Nations, and participated in global gatherings focused on leadership, innovation, and philanthropy. You can learn more at thebilliondollarimpact.com.

The Billion Dollar Impact Ecosystem

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