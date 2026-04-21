Marla Stone, Former Psychotherapist, Stops the War on Workplace and Life Procrastination with Declutter Your Strategy™

I-Deal-LIfestyle - We Organize Your World

I‑Deal‑Lifestyle revolutionizes life success with strategies to end the war on clutter and procrastination — Don’t think outside the box; get rid of the box.

Your home and workplace are places to hang your hat, to live your ideal lifestyle, to feel enraptured by your environment, and to be impressed by who you are.” — Marla Stone, MSW

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing “war on procrastination” is impacting lives, work performance, and personal success across industries, leaving projects, goals, and deadlines in the shredder. I-Deal-Lifestyle Inc. is a workplace productivity, space planning, and corporate training firm based in South Orange County, California, with a national and global reach.

Since 2011, the company has completed over 5,000 projects and served more than 20,000 clients, designing optimal strategies that support clarity, operational efficiency, and long-term stability. From corporate offices to private workspaces, I-Deal-Lifestyle strengthens daily operations, protects assets, and embeds follow-through into organizational culture.

Most organizations treat procrastination as a self-discipline problem. Yet it is often a clutter problem. When employees are surrounded by visual and digital overload, unfinished or lost tasks, paper piles, poorly designed office space, emotional imbalance, and unreliable communication, the brain stalls. People freeze up, then avoid, delay, and shut down. The problem is not laziness. The problem lies at the intersection of biology, psychology, and the environment. Every pile of unmade decisions, unclear priorities, emotional upheaval, and every vague communication contributes to workforce resistance. Business and staff clutter challenges become a total drag on execution.

Marla Stone, MSW, a former psychotherapist, author of The Clutter Remedy, and founder of I-Deal-Lifestyle Inc., is helping individuals and organizations win that war with her signature corporate workshop, Declutter Your Strategy™, which clears emotional obstacles, clarifies what corporations truly value, eliminates “Impeding Language”™ that thwarts follow-through, and promotes mental health wellness. Stone discovered that the words people use shape behavior. Poor communication skills slow progress, weaken commitment, and keep the mindset stuck in the past. In the workplace, “Indecisive Language,” “if,” “kinda,” “maybe,” and “possibly” are endless qualifiers. Using the word "Need" instead of "Will" puts pressure on the psyche rather than encouraging follow-through, and failing to recognize and name authentic feelings creates a robotic approach to difficult situations. These "Impeding Language" responses create a noncommittal sense of task ownership, soft promises, and circular discussion.

When leaders and teams change their language, they change their results.

The I-Deal-Lifestyle approach addresses all types of clutter, physical, emotional, environmental, and strategic, at the root. It is not based on shame, rigid minimalism, or one-size-fits-all systems. It is a respect-based strategy that helps people organize themselves, their space, and what matters most in life. The tools and steps for business improvement remove what interferes, creating an environment that supports employee wellness, clarity, and follow-through. This is where productivity rises, morale improves, and performance strengthens across the company.

The company works with a wide range of audiences: Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, health organizations seeking mental wellness consulting; attorneys and fiduciaries who rely on Stone’s expertise in mental health education and environmental stabilization to navigate complex trust, estate, and conservatorship matters; landlords and housing associations resolving unsafe living conditions and improving tenant compliance; schools and institutions strengthening mental wellness, executive functioning, and operational clarity; and corporate teams integrating productivity, decision-making, and communication into daily workflows.

I-Deal-Lifestyle services include corporate relocation support, transition planning, home-workspace optimization, and professional organizing strategies that help businesses and professionals maintain clutter-free continuity, reduce disruption, and improve workflow during career and life changes. This is one of the reasons Marla Stone integrates productivity training with professional organizing, space planning, and design services, resulting in aesthetic, inspiring environments.

I-Deal-Lifestyle also delivers crisis-adjacent interventions, executive coaching, and leadership development programs designed to ensure accountability, reduce decision fatigue, and maintain follow-through under pressure. The workspace design services further enhance operational clarity through strategic layout, workflow efficiency, design alignment, and Feng Shui integration, thereby improving focus and performance.

Stone’s innovative work has been featured in publications such as the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times, and she offers national workshops, virtual programs, and media commentary on the intersection of mental wellness and organizational performance. I-Deal-Lifestyle blends practical systems with insights from mental health and behavioral science, helping organizations implement frameworks that are sustainable, measurable, and produce lasting results.

At the heart of it all is Stone’s guiding mantra: Don’t think outside the box; get rid of the box.

Marla Stone, MSW talks about life, business, decluttering your strategy and living your ideal lifestyle

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