Gabby B Builds Momentum Toward Funklândia With New Single 'No Te Canse'

Gabby B Cover

The sultry pop track blends Spanish, English and Portuguese while offering a preview of her upcoming musical project.

‘No Te Canse’ makes people want to dance, fun, playful, and built to move you. For me, music is about connection, bringing people together everywhere. That’s the energy behind Funklândia.” — Gabby B

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian-born international pop artist Gabby B continues building momentum toward her highly anticipated Funklândia project with the release of her new multilingual single, “No Te Canse.” Produced by Joseph Lopez, a.k.a., MrHitRecord, the track blends Spanish, English and Portuguese over a rhythm inspired by belly dance and global club sounds, delivering a nightlife anthem designed for the dance floor.

“No Te Canse” captures the moment when two people connect on the dance floor. The song highlights Gabby B’s ability to blend international pop influences with global rhythms while reflecting her multicultural sound and her connection with audiences across different cultures.

“‘No Te Canse’ is the kind of song that makes people want to get up and dance,” said Gabby B. “It’s fun, playful, and meant to make people move. For me, music has always been about connection. I love how one song can bring people together, no matter where they’re from. That’s the energy we’re bringing with my upcoming project Funklândia, and I’m excited for fans to experience it.”

The single arrives as Gabby B prepares to release her upcoming Funklândia project, expected later this year. The upcoming release represents the first phase of a larger creative vision. With “No Te Canse,” Gabby B continues to strengthen her identity as a global pop artist unafraid to experiment across cultures, rhythms and languages, bringing together Latin, Brazilian and international influences into a sound uniquely her own.

For more information on Gabby B’s upcoming releases visit https://gabbybmusic.com.

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100’s Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM, Globo, and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include “Brinca” with Brray and “Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.

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