Haugen Academy Expands Education Portfolio with Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) Training

New CDI-specific education helps align clinical indicators, provider documentation, and compliant coding practices.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haugen Academy has expanded its education portfolio to include clinical documentation integrity (CDI)-specific training, building on its established coding and documentation curriculum already utilized by CDI and coding professionals. The new offerings introduce a more clinically focused approach that aligns clinical indicators, provider documentation, and compliant coding practices.

While Haugen Academy’s coding education has long supported CDI professionals with a strong foundation in coding and documentation improvement, these new offerings provide more targeted, clinically driven training specifically for CDI roles. The expansion reflects the growing need for education that bridges clinical understanding with documentation and coding requirements across the healthcare revenue cycle.

“Clinical documentation integrity is where accuracy either holds together or starts to break down,” said Mary Beth Haugen, CEO of Haugen Consulting Group. “Through our auditing work, we see exactly where documentation, clinical indicators, and coding fall out of alignment. This expansion allows us to bring those real-world lessons into CDI-specific education, so professionals can recognize issues earlier and strengthen documentation before they impact coding, compliance, and data.”

Like all Haugen Academy education, the CDI training emphasizes practical application. Courses incorporate real-world scenarios drawn from actual medical record audits, helping learners move beyond theory to strengthen documentation and support accurate, compliant coding in their organizations.

“Haugen Academy learners consistently tell us that our courses are clear, practical, and easy to apply in their work,” said Kathi Scott, Vice President of Learning & Development. “Those strong ratings reflect our commitment to listening to our clients and developing education around the challenges they’re facing today. CDI education is a perfect example of that—responding to a growing need for training that connects clinical indicators, documentation, and coding.”

“From an auditing perspective, we regularly see how small documentation gaps can create significant coding and compliance challenges,” said Amy Richardson, Vice President, Consulting & Auditing Service. “Our goal with this CDI education is to help professionals recognize those opportunities earlier—before they become issues—by connecting clinical indicators, documentation, and coding requirements in a practical way.”

The CDI training is now available through Haugen Academy. To learn more or explore the new offerings, visit www.thehaugengroup.com or contact Haugen Consulting Group.

About Haugen Academy

Haugen Academy provides innovative, interactive education for health information professionals seeking to strengthen their knowledge and skills in coding, clinical documentation, and revenue cycle operations. Known for engaging, real-life learning experiences, Haugen Academy courses are fully narrated, regularly updated with regulatory and industry changes, and designed to bridge the gap between education and real-world application. Through its Learning Pathways and expert-led training, Haugen Academy helps individuals and organizations improve data accuracy and integrity in healthcare.

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