Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina opens South Africa’s first National Innovation Week, 18 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the opening address at the Inaugural SA Innovation Week 2026 (SAIW) in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 March.

SAIW is a flagship initiative of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an agency of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), under its Strategic Plan 2025–2030.

It responds directly to the strategic intents of the White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, which call for stronger coordination and commercialisation within the national system of innovation, translating STI into socio-economic impact.

The annual apex platform consolidates the country’s innovation ecosystem and brings together up to 150 local and international innovations and partners, including Google, Enterprise Ireland, the Development Bank of South Africa, and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The initiative launched today with nationwide activations designed to drive collaboration, focused dialogue, and enhanced participation across the innovation landscape, offering a premier showcase of South Africa’s technological capabilities.

The programme includes up to five pitching sessions featuring 50 selected entrepreneurs through the partnered Take-a-lot competition, 30 high‑tech pitches by TIA investees, and 50 youth tech pitches emerging from provincial competitions.

The event will also host the TVET Learning Lab, in a dedicated session for principals from all 54 TVET colleges, as well as a focused dialogue for the Education and Training Authorities on innovation-driven skills development.

With more than 1500 delegates expected to attend, reflecting strong interest from corporations and investors, the main event will feature a high-visibility, transaction‑focused national festival, with exhibitions showcasing South Africa’s innovations to attract investors and matchmakers.

Date: Wednesday, 18 March

Time: 08:30 – 17:00

Venue: NASREC (To attend, please register here: https://tinyurl.com/bdk2fuuf)

For more information, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

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