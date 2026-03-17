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NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATED TO SUPPORT COUNTIES

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

 

BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

 

HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATED TO SUPPORT COUNTIES

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 15, 2026

 

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – As of 3:00 PM today, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) has activated about 90 Soldiers and Airman to support all counties during the recent Kona Low Storm.

“The Hawaiʻi National Guard also had High Water Vehicle Teams (HWVT) on multiple islands and personnel in every county emergency operations center postured to assist,” said Hawaiʻi State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan. “We stood down our Kauaʻi and Oʻahu teams, but our Maui and Hawaii Guard members assisted with evacuations of personnel from flood waters yesterday and were ready to assist today.”

Twenty-four civilians were assisted by Guard HWVTs on Hawaiʻi last night. Earlier in the week, when the storm hit Oʻahu, the Guard assisted with some dam observation.

On Maui, the Guard assisted Maui Police Department by manning four traffic control points (TCP) yesterday and today. The TCPs were to protect the public from flood affected road closures. The Maui HWVTs were on standby to support the Maui Fire Department.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard will continue to work with the counties and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency for any future requests for assistance.

“The synergy between the governor and all four county mayors enabled the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense to enhance our responsiveness to this unprecedented event,” said Logan. 

 

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NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATED TO SUPPORT COUNTIES

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