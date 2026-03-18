United Planet Showcases the Future of Global Education at The Forum on Education Abroad

United Planet CEO Jill Tracy (right) with Go Overseas CEO Alia Pialtos (left)

United Planet highlights service-learning, global internships, and new college credit pathways at a leading global education forum.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet recently participated in The Forum on Education Abroad ’s annual global conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where CEO Jill Tracy represented the organization and engaged with global education leaders on the evolving landscape of international learning.The event provided a platform for meaningful discussions about the future of study abroad, with a growing emphasis on hands-on service-based learning experiences over traditional classroom models. Conversations throughout the conference highlighted a clear shift in student demand toward immersive volunteering, intercultural exchange, and real-world engagement with local communities.United Planet stood out as a leader in this space, showcasing innovative approaches to global education through its travel and virtual international volunteer and internship programs. The conference also offered valuable opportunities for United Planet to raise awareness of its individual and group volunteer and intern abroad offerings, while strengthening and expanding its robust network of global partnerships across universities, NGOs, and international education organizations.A highlight of United Planet’s participation was the announcement of its partnership with the Center for Global Citizenship Studies, which now enables United Planet participants to earn college credit alongside their global volunteer and internship experiences. This initiative reflects a broader trend discussed at the Forum, where institutions are increasingly recognizing experiential learning as a core component of higher education.Beyond academic advancement, United Planet’s model addresses a deeper global need. At a time of increasing geopolitical tension, the organization positions itself as a bridge-builder, offering individuals and groups meaningful pathways to foster global citizenship, cross-cultural understanding, and new perspectives.Reflecting on the experience, Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet, shared: “Participating in The Forum on Education Abroad conference underscored the value of offering meaningful, hands-on global experiences to engage directly with local communities and develop real-world skills. At United Planet, we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, providing opportunities that educate and empower individuals to build understanding across cultures and make a tangible impact in the world.”United Planet’s participation in the Forum’s annual global conference reinforces its commitment to scaling impact through strategic partnerships and continued innovation in international education. By integrating academic credit, immersive service-learning, and global internships, United Planet is redefining what it means to study abroad in today’s interconnected world.For more information about United Planet’s programs, visit www.unitedplanet.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.