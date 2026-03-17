News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Costco Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze due to Potential Salmonella

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT COSTCO MEATLOAF WITH MASHED YUKON POTATOES AND GLAZE DUE TO POTENTIAL SALMONELLA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 15, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Costco Wholesale for its Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, Item #30783. The recall was issued after ingredient supplier Griffith Foods Inc. announced a recall of an ingredient used in the product due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product is sold chilled in a black-and-clear plastic container with sell-by dates between “03/05/2026” and “03/16/2026” printed on the label. The product was distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Hawai‘i. The DOH FDB is following up with Costco Wholesale to ensure the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases, Salmonella infection can lead to more serious but rare conditions, such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Children, older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the recalled product should contact their healthcare provider immediately. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

FDB advises consumers to check whether they purchased the recalled product. Consumers should not consume the product and may return it to Costco Wholesale for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Costco Wholesale customer service .

A representative image of the recalled product is shown here.

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