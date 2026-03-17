The Fairy Queen And The Heart Of The Lake Brings A Magical Story Of Healing, Courage, And Hope To Young Readers

Book Cover by Kristen Lindeman

Kristen Lindeman presents a beautifully illustrated children’s book about resilience, compassion, and the journey to restore a broken heart.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Fairy Queen and the Heart of the Lake, Kristen Lindeman delivers an enchanting and heartfelt children’s story that explores themes of emotional healing, courage, and the power of love. Written for young readers ages 5 to 9, the book combines lyrical storytelling with vivid imagery to create a timeless tale of hope and transformation.

The story begins in a magical kingdom once ruled by a gentle Fairy Queen, whose world was filled with light and joy until heartbreak caused her to lose half of her heart. Hidden deep beneath the still waters of a secret forest lake, the missing piece remains lost for centuries, waiting for someone brave enough to find it.

That someone is Elowen, a young fairy who begins to experience vivid dreams filled with lightning, water, and a glowing heart. Drawn by a mysterious calling, she follows her instincts into the forest, guided by courage, kindness, and a belief in something greater than herself. Her journey becomes one of discovery, not only of the Queen’s lost heart but also of her own inner strength.

As Elowen ventures deeper into the unknown, she faces challenges that test her bravery and compassion. Along the way, she learns that even the smallest act of kindness can have a powerful impact. Her determination to restore what was lost brings new life to the kingdom and reminds those around her of the enduring strength of love.

Through gentle storytelling and meaningful themes, The Fairy Queen and the Heart of the Lake offers young readers an accessible way to understand emotions such as loss, healing, and hope. The story encourages self-belief, empathy, and the idea that broken hearts can be made whole again through care and connection.

Ideal for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, and quiet moments of reflection, the book provides both entertainment and emotional insight, making it a valuable addition to any child’s library. It also serves as a meaningful tool for parents and educators to guide conversations about feelings and resilience.

Readers can learn more about Kristen Lindeman and her work at her official website: https://Kristentsfairyfriends.com

Kristen Lindeman also has a second book coming out soon titled The Fairy Queen and the Golden Flower, a book about returning kindness to the Creature Kingdom when it began to fade.

This book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0huJK6Ys

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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