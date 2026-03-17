New Memoir Growing Up Happy in a Lonely World Explores the Hidden Loneliness Behind a Confident Life

Book Cover by Nicole Morrison

Author Nicole Morrison Releases Growing Up Happy in a Lonely World, a Mixtape Memoir on Identity, Resilience, and Hidden Struggles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A deeply personal new memoir is inviting readers to reflect on the complex realities behind lives that often appear strong and happy on the surface. Growing Up Happy in a Lonely World: A Mixtape Memoir, by Nicole Morrison, presents an honest and emotionally resonant story about identity, resilience, and the long journey toward self-understanding.

“I wrote this book because many people appear confident and strong while quietly carrying stories no one sees,” Morrison said. “This memoir is about telling the truth behind that experience and helping others feel less alone.”

Through a unique “mixtape” structure, Morrison organizes the memoir into reflective tracks that mirror the rhythm and emotional movement of music. Each chapter represents a pivotal moment in her life, exploring experiences shaped by identity struggles, hidden trauma, chronic pain, motherhood, faith, and the pressure of always appearing strong for others.

Each track of the memoir is paired with reflection questions and curated music playlists, transforming the reading experience into a moment of pause and self-understanding. Readers are encouraged to reflect on their own stories, emotions, and personal healing as they move through the narrative.

Raised in the Midwest, Morrison learned early how to navigate the tension between belonging and invisibility. While she often appeared confident and composed outwardly, internally she faced questions about identity, self-worth, and emotional survival. Her memoir captures the quiet battles many high-functioning individuals experience while maintaining the appearance that everything is under control. The book also offers a deeply personal perspective on growing up LGBTQ+ without the language or safety needed to fully understand that identity. Through poetic and fragmented storytelling, Morrison reflects on the inherited beliefs, expectations, and emotional burdens that shape how individuals see themselves and their place in the world.

Blending vulnerability with hope, Growing Up Happy in a Lonely World ultimately tells a story of breaking cycles, confronting shame, and choosing authenticity over approval. The memoir reminds readers that even in moments of isolation and uncertainty, there remains a path back to self-acceptance and personal light.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/039J3faR

Growing Up Happy in a Lonely World: A Mixtape Memoir is available now through Amazon, select bookstores, and author events. Bookstores and retailers interested in carrying the title or hosting an author event are encouraged to contact Nicole Morrison directly.

About the Author

Nicole Morrison is a business professor, entrepreneur, and founder of Nicole Morrison Strategies. She is also the creator of The FoundHers Table mentorship community for women solopreneurs. She lives in Bismarck, North Dakota, with her family.

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