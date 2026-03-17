Qalitex Laboratories Launches Regulatory Consulting for Supplement and Pharma Brands

ISO 17025 Lab Provides FDA, GMP, and Amazon Compliance Support for Supplement & Pharma Brands

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory offering regulatory consulting services for supplement and pharmaceutical brands across North America, today addressed the growing FDA regulatory compliance challenges that dietary supplement manufacturers and pharmaceutical developers face in 2026 — including increased inspection frequency, expanded import alert coverage, and the growing complexity of Amazon compliance documentation requirements.FDA’s enforcement posture toward dietary supplement manufacturers has intensified over the past several years. The agency has increased the frequency of cGMP inspections for dietary supplement facilities, and a significant percentage of inspections result in Form 483 observations — written notices identifying conditions that may constitute violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The most commonly cited violations involve failures in identity testing for incoming raw materials, inadequate batch production records, and missing or insufficient written laboratory procedures.For pharmaceutical developers, the regulatory landscape presents different but equally complex challenges. IND application CMC sections require stability data, analytical method validation packages, and manufacturing process descriptions that meet FDA’s current expectations, which have evolved with new guidance on elemental impurities (ICH Q3D), nitrosamine impurities, and drug substance characterization.“What we see most often when a brand comes to us after receiving a Form 483 or warning letter is that the underlying issue was a quality system gap present for some time,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “The inspection just made it visible. Our regulatory consulting work focuses on helping brands find and close those gaps before an inspection — not after. A mock audit conducted six months before an FDA inspection is far more valuable than a warning letter response written six weeks afterward.”Qalitex’s regulatory consulting practice includes:FDA warning letter response strategy and corrective action planningcGMP gap analysis against 21 CFR Part 111 (dietary supplements) and 21 CFR Part 211 (pharmaceuticals)Mock FDA inspection services with written reports and prioritized corrective action recommendationsSOP library development and reviewProduct label review and structure/function claims analysisHealth Canada NHP regulatory support for brands seeking Canadian market entryFor Amazon FBA sellers, regulatory compliance has taken on new dimensions as Amazon has expanded documentation requirements for supplements and cosmetics. Seller Central compliance programs now require Certificates of Analysis from ISO-accredited laboratories, heavy metal testing documentation, microbiology reports, and, in some categories, stability data. Sellers unable to provide compliant documentation risk listing suspension, account holds, and inventory removal.The combination of laboratory testing and regulatory consulting provides a significant advantage for brands working with Qalitex. When regulatory consulting identifies a need for specific testing data — whether for an FDA response, retailer audit, or Amazon compliance hold — testing can be initiated immediately within the same organization, with results integrated directly into the regulatory response.“The brands that navigate FDA compliance most successfully are the ones that treat it as a quality system investment rather than a compliance checkbox,” said Nour Abochama. “When we conduct a mock audit, we don’t just report violations — we identify the gaps an FDA investigator would find so the brand can address them proactively. That preparation makes a real difference.”Resources:Full article: https://qalitex.com/services/regulatory-consulting/ About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides certificate of analysis (COA) testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement brands, cosmetic companies, and consumer goods manufacturers. Turnaround times start at 48 hours for standard panels. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance requirements, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards.

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