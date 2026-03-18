Top Coastal NC Realty Team Announces Strategic Brokerage Transition

Recognized among top U.S. Real Estate teams, Streamline Realty Team expands its Coastal NC presence through a strategic Brokerage transition.

This transition allows us to operate at a higher level, leveraging stronger systems and marketing to deliver even better results and experiences for our Clients across Coastal North Carolina.” — Matt Jones, Managing Broker

SURF CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Realty Team, a top-producing Real Estate team serving Topsail Island and the surrounding Coastal North Carolina markets, has announced a strategic Brokerage transition designed to support the Team’s continued growth, operational efficiency, and elevated Client experience.Serving Clients across Pender, Onslow, New Hanover, and Brunswick Counties, Streamline Realty Team has built a reputation for market expertise, high-performance marketing, and results-driven representation. The Team has demonstrated consistent success across the Coastal Carolina market, having served hundreds of families and achieved over $200 million in closed sales volume, while consistently earning 5-star Client reviews. Streamline Realty Team has also been recognized among the top Real Estate teams in the United States for multiple years.Led by Managing Broker Matt Jones, the transition reflects a forward-thinking approach to scaling operations and leveraging modern systems and technology to better serve Buyers and Sellers in an increasingly competitive Real Estate landscape.“This transition allows us to operate at a higher level while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Jones. “We’ve built our business on strategy, marketing, and execution, and this move positions us to continue raising the standard of service across our market.”The Brokerage transition will not impact current listings, pending contracts, or existing Client relationships. Streamline Realty Team will continue to operate under the same leadership, branding, and Client-first philosophy that has driven its success throughout Coastal North Carolina.With a strong emphasis on strategic pricing, high-end marketing, and data-driven decision-making, the Team remains committed to helping Clients maximize value and navigate today’s Real Estate market with confidence.For more information, visit www.StreamlineRealtyTeam.com or contact the Team directly at 336.504.4078.

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