New Data at ACC.26 Demonstrating UltraSight™ AI Enables Non-Experts to Perform Diagnostic Cardiac Ultrasound

Six studies in collaboration with Mayo Clinic confirm the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables non-expert clinicians to deliver diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced that six clinical studies validating the performance of its UltraSight™ Echosystem will be presented at the 2026 American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.26). The studies, conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, confirm that the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables healthcare professionals without prior sonography training to acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images with greater than 95% accuracy across multiple patient populations and care settings.Together, the six abstracts represent one of the largest bodies of prospective clinical evidence to date evaluating AI-guided cardiac ultrasound performed by novice users. The findings establish that the UltraSight™ Echosystem extends high-quality cardiac imaging beyond the echo lab. UltraSight™ Echosystem enables earlier detection, scalable monitoring, and workflow transformation across the care continuum.“The data to be presented at ACC.26 confirm what clinicians have been seeing in practice for some time: the UltraSight™ Echosystem can extend diagnostic-quality cardiac imaging beyond the echo lab into oncology clinics, primary care settings, and acute care environments, even in the hands of those with no prior ultrasound experience. Across multiple patient populations and care environments, novice users achieved greater than 95% diagnostic accuracy. That is the level of evidence health systems need to confidently expand access to cardiac imaging,” said Andrew Goldsmith, MD, MBA, Medical Director at UltraSight.Key Clinical FindingsThe six studies to be presented at ACC.26 cover three critical areas of cardiovascular care, each demonstrating that the UltraSight™ Echosystem delivers diagnostic performance equivalent to expert echocardiography while being performed by staff without prior sonography training.1. Transforming Early Detection & ScreeningIn a featured study on Structural Heart Disease (SHD), researchers combined AI-enhanced ECG with the UltraSight™ Echosystem’s AI-guided focused cardiac ultrasound (AI-FoCUS). The two-step pathway (AI-ECG followed by AI-FoCUS) achieved 77.6% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity for detecting conditions including cardiomyopathy and amyloidosis, potentially reducing the need for comprehensive echocardiography by 52% while maintaining high diagnostic accuracy.In a second screening study on Aortic Stenosis (AS), novice users guided by the UltraSight™ Echosystem detected moderate-or-greater AS with 99.1% accuracy, which establishes a potential new scalable pathway for low-cost population screening.2. Expanding Access in Specialized Care: Oncology & Heart FailureIn Cardio-Oncology, novice users achieved 100% sensitivity for detecting Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction below 40% in patients receiving chemotherapy, with 98.8% overall agreement with expert echocardiography. This establishes a replicable model for scalable cardiac surveillance in cancer centers - without overburdening echo labs - or in low-resource areas where routine surveillance echocardiography is more challenging.In Heart Failure, two complementary studies extend the evidence for bedside assessment. Novice-acquired lung ultrasound and mitral Doppler inflow assessment showed significant correlation with elevated invasive pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (p<0.0001) thus validating AI-guided ultrasound as a frontline tool for evaluation of patients with acute decompensated heart failure. A second study demonstrated that a deep learning model can estimateLeft Ventricular Enlargement (LVE) from novice-acquired scans without requiring patient height or weight data, achieving diagnostic accuracy equivalent to expert interpretation (AUC 96.0%).3. Validating Scalability & Precision at ScaleA large independent validation study confirmed that a new cohort of novice scanners, using the UltraSight™ Echosystem, achieved 99.8% accuracy for detecting ejection fraction below 40%, demonstrating that the platform’s performance is reproducible across new users, new sites, and real-world clinical conditions.“These studies demonstrate that AI-guidance fundamentally improves on how, where, and by whom focused cardiac ultrasound can be performed,” said Jared Bird, MD, Associate Professor of Cardiology at Mayo Clinic and principal investigator of the studies. “Across screening, surveillance, and workflow deployment, users with no prior ultrasound training acquired images to answer clinical questions with diagnostic accuracy that holds up against expert echocardiography. I am excited to see how the technology continues to evolve as it is applied to additional clinical care settings.”Connect with UltraSight™ at ACC.26UltraSight executives and clinical experts will be available throughout the conference for scientific discussions and investor and media briefings related to the presented data and the company’s clinical and commercial strategy. For meeting requests, please contact Qiana Johnson, Director of Commercial Development, UltraSight™ at qiana@ultrasight.com.About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways, enabling health systems to deploy AI-guided ultrasound without relying on experimental billing structures. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.DisclosureThe data described in this release are derived from scientific abstracts accepted for presentation at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.26) and have not yet undergone full peer review. UltraSight’s software is FDA 510(k) cleared to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans and is intended to support, not replace, physician interpretation or clinical decision-making. All presentations are embargoed until the time of presentation at ACC.26. Information provided in this release is for educational purposes only, and is not a guarantee of insurance coverage or billing advice.Media Contact

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