Henderson State Bank Expands HSA Program to Support ACA Enrollees and Combat Rising Healthcare Costs

Henderson State Bank is reaffirming its commitment to community financial health by providing a HSA vehicle.

“At Henderson State Bank, we understand that managing healthcare costs is one of the most significant financial challenges facing our customers today," said Stephan Postie” — Stephan Postier, Senior VP

HENDERSON , NE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henderson State Bank (HSB) today announced the strategic expansion of its HSA program, offering a fee-free, high-yield Health Savings Account (HSA) designed to help individuals and families navigate the complexities of modern healthcare financing.With healthcare costs reaching record highs, Henderson State Bank is reaffirming its commitment to community financial health by providing a HSA vehicle that combines competitive interest rates with a "triple tax advantage." This expansion comes at a pivotal moment, as **IRS Notice 2026-5** now classifies all ACA Bronze and Catastrophic plans purchased through the Marketplace as HSA-compatible, opening the door for millions of additional Americans to benefit from tax-advantaged medical savings.Empowering Consumers with Financial Flexibility Henderson’s HSA program is built on the principle that healthcare savings should be accessible and rewarding. Unlike traditional healthcare accounts, the funds in a Henderson State Bank HSA belong entirely to the individual, remaining with them through job changes or retirement.Key features of the HSA Nebraska program include: Competitive Yields : A current interest rate of 1.59% APY (as of March 17, 2026), allowing savings to grow faster.* Zero Maintenance Fees: No monthly or annual service fees, ensuring that every dollar saved goes toward medical care.* Tax Efficiency:** Contributions are tax-deductible, interest earnings are tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.* Modern Accessibility: Full integration with Online Banking, Bill Pay, and a dedicated VISA Check Card for seamless payments at the point of care."At Henderson State Bank, we understand that managing healthcare costs is one of the most significant financial challenges facing our customers today," said Stephan Postier, Senior Vice President of Henderson State Bank. "By expanding our Henderson HSA Henderson’s HSA program program and eliminating the burden of monthly fees, we are providing a powerful tool for our neighbors to take control of their medical futures. Whether you are an individual on an ACA plan or a business owner looking to support your employees, our goal is to simplify the process and maximize your savings."Added Value for the CommunityIn addition to the core HSA benefits, Henderson State Bank is offering a **FREE Rx Discount Card** to all community members, regardless of HSA enrollment. This program provides significant discounts on medications at participating pharmacies, further lowering the barrier to affordable healthcare.About Henderson State BankFounded over 75 years ago in York County, Henderson State Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to providing "Simplified Banking, Personalized for You." With a deep history of personal service and community reinvestment, HSB offers a full suite of personal and business banking products across its Nebraska locations. For more information on the Henderson State Bank program, please visit https://hendersonhsa.com

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