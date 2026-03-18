NASHVILLE DANCE FEST RETURNS TO MUSIC CITY - SEPTEMBER 4 - 6, 2026

Adia Nuño, co-founder of Nashville Dance Fest Taylor Winston, co-founder of Nashville Dance Fest

Labor Day Weekend Event Boasts Eight Dance Floors, Competitive Dancing and Live Music Stages with Emerging Nashville Artists

Nashville Dance Fest has become more than just another event in Music City, it’s grown into an international family for people who connect through the power of dance.” — Adia Nuño, co-founder and event organizer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the fastest-growing country dance festivals in the world is making its return to Music City. Nashville Dance Fest has announced that Volume 4 will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 6, 2026, bringing three days of high-energy dancing, live music, competitions and community to Nashville. Festival organizers expect another sell-out event and encourage patrons to get their tickets early.﻿Partnering once again with the legendary Nashville Palace and Scoreboard Bar & Grill, the festival will transform more than 90,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space into a multi-stage celebration of country dance and music. ﻿The three-day festival, hailed as a top destination for country dance fans worldwide, continues to be a bucket-list event for line dancers, swing dancers, music lovers and creatives. With attendees coming from across U.S. states and internationally, the festival has grown to represent more than just a weekend getaway, it’s a thriving community celebration. Attendees travel from all over the world for a full weekend of learning, performing and dancing under the lights in Music City.﻿“Nashville Dance Fest has become more than just another event in Music City, it’s grown into an international family for people who connect through the power of dance,” said Adia Nuño , co-founder and event organizer. “We’re thrilled to bring it back to Nashville with everything in one incredible space, creating a full weekend where people can learn, connect and dance their hearts out. The magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing, connection and joy to communities, and Nashville is the perfect backdrop for that. It’s all boogie, no drama.”What to Expect at Nashville Dance Fest Volume 4The 2026 festival will feature a large-scale footprint designed for nonstop dancing and live entertainment, including:- Eight dance floors operating throughout the weekend- An outdoor main concert stage with a dedicated concert dance floor- An indoor dance floor inside the Nashville Palace- More than 70 dance workshops from nationally recognized instructors- Open and Pro-Am dance competitions- Three nights of live country music concerts- A vendor village featuring western wear, boots and dance apparel- Food trucks, craft cocktails and lounge areas throughout the festival grounds﻿From first-timers to seasoned pros, Nashville Dance Fest is designed to be welcoming and accessible for all levels. No partner or previous dance experience is required, making it easy for newcomers to jump onto the dance floor and join the fun.﻿Sponsorship and vendor opportunities for Nashville Dance Fest are currently available here. Tickets are on sale now with General Admission and VIP options.﻿ Whether attendees are coming to compete, learn new dances, two-step under the lights or soak in the music and atmosphere, Nashville Dance Fest promises a full weekend of connection, community and country dance.﻿About Nashville Dance FestNashville Dance Fest is a three-day international festival celebrating country dance and music in the heart of Nashville. Founded by Adia Nuño and Taylor Winston, the event brings together dancers, instructors, musicians and fans from around the world for a weekend of workshops, competitions, concerts and social dancing. By blending world-class instruction with live country music and a vibrant community atmosphere, Nashville Dance Fest aims to create one of the premier country dance experiences in North America. For more information, visit www.NashvilleDanceFest.com About Adia NuñoIn 2017, Adia Nuño made an impactful entrance into the dance scene, leveraging her impressive 15 years of dance instruction and choreography expertise. Channeling her skills, she pioneered advanced cheerleading programs and swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in the country dance community. Notably, Nuño has successfully orchestrated multiple thriving dance conventions nationwide. As the co-owner of KickStart Country Events, she has solidified her position as a key national influencer in country dance. Nashville Dance Fest has become the leading event under the KickStart umbrella, recognized as America's largest country dance event, boasting over 3,000 attendees. In addition, Kickstart Country Events is actively establishing a national network of dance professionals, bringing the spirit of community building to cities across the country.About Taylor WinstonTaylor Winston has more than 12 years of experience contributing to the development of communities and events through dance. Initially active in southern California, Winston played a key role in establishing dance events preceding amphitheater concerts. These gatherings attracted hundreds of participants dancing in parking lots. Subsequently, Winston redirected his focus towards creating the "Dancing with the Thunder" production, aligning with the Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida with tens of thousands of attendees. He then moved to Nashville TN looking for a new place to call home. After discovering Nashville Palace, he helped management build a strong dance following in the Nashville community.

Nashville Dance Fest ~ Promo Video

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