Aspire Allergy & Sinus Physician Highlights Promising Research on Needle-Free Treatment for Severe Allergic Reactions

Could a nasal spray replace EpiPens? Aspire Allergy & Sinus Dr. Haley Overstreet highlights new research on needle-free treatment for severe allergic reactions.

Epinephrine saves lives—but too often, hesitation gets in the way. A needle-free option has the potential to remove that barrier and help patients act faster when seconds matter.” — Haley Overstreet, MD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New real-world data shows intranasal epinephrine may offer an effective alternative to injectable epinephrine for anaphylaxis management.Haley Overstreet, allergist at Aspire Allergy & Sinus, is contributing to growing national conversations about new treatment options for severe allergic reactions following the publication of an article examining real-world outcomes with intranasal epinephrine. The article , published by Haymarket Medical Network and featured on EMPR, reviews clinical data showing that intranasal epinephrine may be highly effective in resolving symptoms of anaphylaxis in real-world settings.Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate treatment with epinephrine. Traditionally, this medication has only been available through injectable auto-injectors.“Epinephrine saves lives, but many patients hesitate to use it because they’re afraid of needles or unsure about how to administer it,” said Dr. Overstreet. “Emerging options like intranasal epinephrine could make emergency treatment easier and faster for patients, caregivers, and even school personnel.”Intranasal epinephrine products such as neffy were recently approved in the United States as the first needle-free option for treating severe allergic reactions. The new delivery method could help address one of the most common barriers in anaphylaxis management: delayed treatment.Allergy specialists say delays in administering epinephrine remain a significant problem. Studies show that patients often wait too long to use their auto-injector during an allergic reaction, increasing the risk of serious complications.“The most important message for patients is that epinephrine should be used immediately when a severe allergic reaction occurs,” Dr. Overstreet said. “New delivery systems may help patients feel more confident acting quickly.”Aspire Allergy & Sinus operates more than 60 clinics across five states and specializes in advanced allergy and sinus care, including innovative therapies designed to improve quality of life for patients with allergic disease.For more information, visit: www.aspireallergy.com

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