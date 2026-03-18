John Craig Establishes One of the Fastest-Growing Insurance Agencies in Freehold, New Jersey

John Craig, Agency Owner of Craig Financial Group, LLC

John Craig, owner of Craig Financial Group, LLC, has rapidly positioned his agency as one of the fastest-growing insurance providers in Freehold, New Jersey.

With the integration of this new tool, we are even better equipped to help individuals and families secure the right coverage while maximizing their savings.” — John Craig, owner of Craig Financial Group, LLC

FREEHOLD , NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Craig , owner of Craig Financial Group, LLC , has rapidly positioned his agency as one of the fastest-growing insurance providers in Freehold, New Jersey, following the launch of a powerful new quoting system designed to deliver substantial savings and plan options that fit each individual’s lifestyle, priorities, and specific needs.The newly implemented system enables faster, more precise policy structuring—particularly benefiting households with multiple vehicles—while enhancing the agency’s ability to tailor coverage solutions to each client’s unique situation. This advancement marks a significant milestone in the agency’s continued evolution and commitment to delivering value-driven, personalized insurance strategies.“We are helping both new and existing clients access better rates through our new quoting system, especially those with multiple vehicles,” said John Craig, Agency Owner of Craig Financial Group. “More importantly, we are able to provide plan options that truly align with each client’s lifestyle, priorities, and specific needs. This allows us to be more precise, more efficient, and ultimately more impactful. We are geared up for exponential growth in 2026, and this innovation is key to attracting and retaining more customers than ever before.”Backed by a seasoned team of professionals—including Dee, Teri, Doreen, Dimitri, Theresa, and Roger—each bringing over 20 years of experience in client service and relationship management, the agency combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise. The team’s collective knowledge ensures that clients receive personalized guidance and informed recommendations across a wide range of insurance scenarios.Since acquiring the agency in 2018, John Craig has transformed the business into a leading insurance resource within the Freehold community. A lifelong resident of the area, Craig has built his reputation on trust, accessibility, and a client-first philosophy—treating every policyholder like family and ensuring they fully understand their coverage decisions.About Craig Financial Group, LLCCraig Financial Group, LLC has proudly served the Freehold, New Jersey community and surrounding areas for over 25 years. The agency offers comprehensive insurance solutions, including home, auto, life, motorcycle, boat, commercial, and pet insurance. With a strong commitment to education and personalized service, the agency provides clients with the tools and guidance needed to make confident, informed decisions about their financial protection.

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