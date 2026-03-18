NAVY VETERAN JOHN VINCENT TO FORMALLY FILE FOR SOUTH CAROLINA’S 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT RACE ON MARCH 19

Navy Veteran John Vincent challenges incumbent Rep. Russell Fry (SC7)

Navy Veteran, Best Selling Author, and Small Businessman Will Officially Challenge Incumbent Rep. Russell Fry

Your neighbor who flies a Trump flag is NOT your enemy. Our real enemies are the power-elite who benefit by dividing Americans against each other, and the spineless politicians who are selling us out.” — John Vincent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Vincent, a retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief, small business owner, and Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, will formally file his candidacy on Wednesday, March 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the South Carolina State Election Commission in Columbia.

South Carolina’s 7th District spans the beaches and tourism economy of the Grand Strand as well as the farms, small towns, and historic communities of the Pee Dee. Vincent said his campaign is focused on the contrast between the district’s economic assets and the challenges many residents continue to face, including rising costs, limited access to health care, underinvestment in infrastructure, and economic insecurity in rural and working-class communities. According to publicly reported school and census data, some school districts in the region report student poverty rates between 70% and 90%.

Vincent served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired at the senior enlisted rank of Command Master Chief. After his military service, he worked with Gallup and later founded a leadership consulting business. He also provided training in community policing and conflict resolution to law enforcement and first responders throughout the Southeast. He is the co-author, with Deb Vincent, of The Submarine Way.

His campaign platform includes support for a $15 federal minimum wage, expanding economic opportunity, protecting Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, expanding workforce development, modernizing infrastructure, and increased healthcare options for veterans.

Vincent is running against incumbent Congressman Russell Fry. The Vincent campaign has reported raising more than $150,000 to date. According to the campaign, the average contribution is $35. Vincent has also pledged not to accept corporate PAC money.

“SC-7 is a district with extraordinary natural beauty and hardworking, loving people,” Vincent said. “My campaign is focused on the practical issues that shape daily life here — jobs, healthcare, affordability, veterans’ services, and making sure people feel represented by their government.”

For more information, visit VincentForCongress.com.

About John Vincent

John Vincent is a retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief, small business owner, author, and Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. He lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Deb. Their adult children also live in South Carolina.

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